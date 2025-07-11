techUK
|Printable version
EU releases final version of AI Code of Practice
On 10 July 2025, the EU Commission published the final version of the General Purpose AI Code of Practice. Drafted by Commission-appointed experts, the Code faced delays and significant criticism, with some stakeholders arguing that the rules exceeded the scope of the AI Act and could stifle innovation. This final version aims to address these criticisms.
As a reminder, under Article 2 of the AI Act, the law and by extension, these Code of Practice guidelines applies to providers regardless of whether they are established within the EU or in a third country, as long as the output produced by the AI system is used in the EU.
The Code aims to assist industry compliance with the AI Act's rules on general-purpose AI, which will come into effect on 2 August 2025. It consists of three chapters: Transparency and Copyright, which address all providers of general-purpose AI models, and Safety and Security, relevant only to a limited number of providers of the most advanced models.
Transparency
The transparency chapter which aims to enhance transparency and foster trust and accountability, covers three key measures which are designed to ensure compliance with Article 53(1), points (a) and (b), and the corresponding Annexes XI and XII of the AI Act:
- Drawing up and keeping up-to-date model documentation
- Providing relevant information
- Ensuring quality, integrity, and security of information
Drawing up and keeping up-to-date model documentation
The first measure is facilitated through the provision of a Model Documentation Form present in the chapter. The form aims to provide clarity to signatories by clarifying when information is intended for the EU AI Office, the national competent authority, or downstream providers.
Providing relevant information
Signatories, should they be asked to through the AI Office, must provide specific information quickly and up to date. Companies must also share important information with other businesses that use their AI models. They should respond to these requests within 14 days so as to ensure that downstream providers can comply with their obligations under the AI Act. Additionally, companies are encouraged to share some of this information publicly to be transparent. Some information might also need to be summarised and made public as part of the model's training content.
Ensuring quality, integrity, and security of information
Signatories should ensure their documented information is controlled for quality and integrity, and retained as evidence of compliance with their obligations under the AI Act.
Copyright
This chapter aims to serve as a guiding document for demonstrating compliance with the obligations provided for in Articles 53 and 55 AI Act. To do so it outlines five key measures to be followed:
- Draw up, keep up-to-date and implement a copyright policy
- Reproduce and extract only lawfully accessible copyright-protected content when crawling the World Wide Web
- Identify and comply with rights reservations when crawling the World Wide Web
- Mitigate the risk of copyright-infringing outputs
- Designate a point of contact and enable the lodging of complaints
Draw up, keep up-to-date and implement a copyright policy
Companies must create, update, and follow a policy to obey EU copyright laws for all general-purpose AI models they sell in the EU. They need to write this policy in one document and assign people within their organisation to make sure the policy is followed. Companies are encouraged to share a summary of their copyright policy publicly and keep it up to date.
Reproduce and extract only lawfully accessible copyright-protected content
Companies who either directly use web crawler(or have others use them on their behalf) should make sure not to bypass any technological measures that prevent unauthorised access to protected works, such as paywalls. Additionally they should Avoid crawling websites known for repeatedly infringing copyright on a commercial scale, using a dynamic list of such sites provided by EU authorities.
Identify and comply with rights reservations when crawling the World Wide Web
Companies must ensure their web crawlers respect copyright rules by following the Robot Exclusion Protocol (robots.txt) and complying with other machine-readable rights reservations. They should actively support the development of these standards and keep content owners informed about their practices. Additionally, companies that provide online search engines should ensure that compliance with rights reservations does not negatively impact the indexing of content.
Mitigate the risk of copyright-infringing outputs
Companies should commit to implementing technical safeguards that prevent their models from generating outputs that infringe on copyrighted training content. Additionally, they should also prohibit copyright-infringing uses of their models in their usage policies, terms and conditions, or other relevant documents. When it comes to open-source models, signatories will need alert users about the prohibition of copyright-infringing uses in the model's documentation.
Designate a point of contact and enable the lodging of complaints
Companies will need to provide a contact point for copyright holders and set up a system for submitting complaints about non-compliance. They will address “sufficiently precise and adequately substantiated complaints” promptly and informally, unless they are unfounded or repetitive. This will not affect legal copyright enforcement measures.
Safety and Security
This chapter, which is more detailed than the others aims to ensure that signatories assess and mitigate systemic risks by providing ten commitments to be followed (further detailed by specific measures):
- Adopting a state-of-the-art Safety and Security Framework
- Identifying systemic risks stemming from the model
- Analysing each identified systemic risk
- Specifying systemic risk acceptance criteria and determining whether the systemic risks stemming from the model are acceptable
- Implementing appropriate safety mitigations along the entire model lifecycle
- Implementing an adequate level of cybersecurity protection
- Reporting to the AI Office information about the model and its systemic risk assessment and mitigation processes (through a Safety and Security Model Report)
- Defining clear responsibilities for managing the systemic risks while promoting a “healthy risk culture”
- Implementing appropriate processes and measures for keeping track of, documenting, and reporting to the AI Office
- Documenting the implementation of the Safety and Security Chapter
The chapter also provides signatories with a wide range of definitions to ensure coherent interpretation and implementation of each measure.
Next steps
The code now needs to be endorsed by EU Member States and the EU Commission. Once this is done, providers of general-purpose AI models who voluntarily sign the Code will be able to demonstrate compliance with the relevant AI Act obligations by adhering to the Code. Signatories to the Code should benefit from a “reduced administrative burden” and increased legal certainty.
The Code will be complemented by Commission guidelines on general-purpose AI to be published ahead of the entry into force of the general-purpose AI obligations (2 August). The guidelines will clarify who is in and out of scope of the AI Act's general-purpose AI rules.
techUK will continue to analyse the Code of Practice and assess how to best support members.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/eu-releases-final-version-of-ai-code-of-practice.html
Latest News from
techUK
Government Confirms Direction of Electricity Market Reform in REMA Update11/07/2025 10:25:00
REMA Summer Update 2025 sets out decisions to build a secure, affordable and decarbonised electricity market.
Technology Adoption Review: A start, but not the end, to seize the role of tech and solve the UK’s productivity problem09/07/2025 12:25:00
The UK government released its response to the Tech Adoption Review alongside the Industrial Strategy and Digital and Tech Sector Plan. Led by Chief Scientific Adviser Angela McLean and National Technology Adviser Dave Smith, the review examined technology adoption barriers across eight growth sectors and gathered over 200 responses.
MOD launches UK Defence Innovation and StratCom renamed09/07/2025 11:05:00
Announced in the Strategic Defence Review, last week UK Defence Innovation (UKDI) reached Initial Operating Capacity.
A Trade Strategy for the UK’s Tech Future: What It Means for Our Sector - and What Still Needs to Happen08/07/2025 16:25:00
The UK Government’s new trade strategy represents a critical evolution in how Britain understands and promotes its economy globally.
Cybersecurity as a strategic lever in a changing global landscape08/07/2025 15:05:00
With rising trade tensions among many of the UK’s key trading partners, and the growing convergence of economic and national security priorities worldwide, we find ourselves at a critical inflection point.
Ofcom Sets Out Final Plans for Online Safety Fees and Penalties08/07/2025 11:25:00
On 26 June 2025, Ofcom published its final policy statement on the implementation of the fees and penalties regime under the Online Safety Act 2023.
Shifting Currents: Tech, Trade, and Security07/07/2025 16:25:00
Under the theme Shifting Currents: Tech, Trade, and Security we are pleased to launch this year’s International Trade Week, running from Monday 7 July to Friday 11 July.
DfT’s Transport AI Action Plan promising but more details needed07/07/2025 11:25:00
It’s a first-of-its-kind attempt to spell out exactly what the Government thinks the UK’s transport system will look like with a full integration of AI into operations, and what needs to be done to ensure that it gets done safely and effectively.
Ofcom Launches New Consultations on Satellite and Spectrum Use04/07/2025 15:05:00
Ofcom has opened new consultations aimed at supporting the efficient use of spectrum and enabling innovation across the satellite and wireless sectors. With growing demand for satellite connectivity, Ofcom is proposing to revise the fee structure for non-geostationary satellite (NGSO) gateway licences.