EU Settlement Scheme enhancements confirmed

New Immigration Rules, laid in Parliament yesterday (17 July), confirm that from September 2023 people with pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) will automatically have their status extended by 2 years before it expires if they have not obtained settled status.

The process will be automated by the Home Office and reflected in the person’s digital status. They will be notified of the extension directly. This will ensure that nobody loses their immigration status if they do not apply to switch from pre-settled to settled status.

The Home Office also intends to take steps to automatically convert as many eligible pre-settled status holders as possible to settled status once they are eligible for it, without them needing to make an application. During 2024, automated checks of pre-settled status will establish their ongoing continuous residence in the UK. Safeguards will be in place to ensure that settled status is not wrongly granted.

More than 2 years on from the EUSS application deadline of 30 June 2021 for those resident in the UK by the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020, the range of measures laid before Parliament yesterday will also make sure that the Home Office can ensure the integrity of the EUSS, protecting it against fraud and abuse. They include changes to the way reasonable grounds for late applications to the scheme are considered. We are also closing 2 temporary transitional routes, both of which fall outside the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement commitments.

Lord Murray, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Migration and Borders, yesterday said:

Automatic extension of pre-settled status ensures that many EU, other EEA and Swiss citizens and their family members in the UK can continue to make a hugely valued contribution to British society without fear of losing their immigration status by simply failing to apply for settled status. The measures we’ve announced today will also enable us to continue robustly tackling spurious EUSS applications, freeing up resource for legitimate late applicants and status-holders, and delivering for the UK public.

As of 31 March 2023, an estimated 5.6 million Europeans and their family members had secured their rights in the UK through the hugely successful EUSS, with an estimated 2.1 million holding pre-settled status and an estimated 3.5 million holding settled status.