EU signs agreement with Moldova on Frontex cooperation
The European Union recently (17 March 2022) signed a legally binding agreement with the Republic of Moldova on border management cooperation between Moldovan border guards and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex). The agreement was signed on behalf of the EU by Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Home Affairs and by Philippe Léglise-Costa representing the French Presidency of the Council and, on behalf of the Republic of Moldova by Daniela Morari, Moldovan Ambassador to the European Union.
Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson recently said:
“Moldovan actions in receiving and hosting people fleeing war in Ukraine have been impressive. Since the beginning of the war, Moldova has received the highest number of refugees per capita in the region. The EU stands by Moldova – through humanitarian support via the Civil Protection Mechanism, pledges to transfer people to EU Member States and now today through this agreement signed today, the EU will provide further assistance to support border management with the actual deployment of Frontex border guards in the territory of Moldova, to work hand in hand with Moldovan border guards in the performance of their work."
Of the over 3 million people who have so far fled from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 300,000 persons so far have sought safety in Moldova. Moldovan border guards are facing challenges both in view of the high number of arrivals and sharing a border with an active war zone.
To support the Moldovan authorities to address these challenges, this agreement will allow for increased deployment of Frontex teams. Their tasks will include border management support. This could encompass: screening, registration and identity checks of people crossing the border and border surveillance tasks, working hand in hand with the Moldovan authorities, as well as help in the collection and exchange of information. This could help support the transfer of persons to EU Member States in the context of the Solidarity Platform.
State aid: Commission approves €120 million Spanish scheme under Recovery and Resilience Facility to support sustainable rail freight transport21/03/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €120 million Spanish scheme made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility ('RRF') to encourage freight traffic to shift from road to sustainable rail transport.
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Council extends sanctions regime until 31 March 202421/03/2022 13:25:00
The Council recently (18 March 2022) adopted a decision extending the framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina until 31 March 2024.
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the 8th Cohesion Forum21/03/2022 12:38:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel recently (18 March 2022) delivered a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the 8th Cohesion Forum.
Ukraine refugees: Operational guidelines to support Member States in applying the Temporary Protection Directive21/03/2022 11:33:00
Since the start of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, more than 3 million people have fled the country, with UN estimates suggesting that more than half of them are children.
Ministerial Joint Statement on the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force by the European Commission, the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom21/03/2022 10:38:00
Ministerial Joint Statement given recently (17 March 2022) on the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force by the European Commission, the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.
Member States agree to reduce persistent organic pollutants in waste18/03/2022 16:33:00
Environment ministers endorsed the Council’s mandate to negotiate an agreement with the European Parliament on a regulation that aims to further restrict the presence of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) in waste.
Sustainable batteries: member states ready to start negotiations with Parliament18/03/2022 15:25:00
The Council yesterday adopted a general approach on a proposal for a regulation to strengthen EU legislation on batteries and waste batteries.
Enforcing sanctions against listed Russian and Belarussian oligarchs: Commission's “Freeze and Seize” Task Force steps up work with international partners18/03/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission's ‘Freeze and Seize' Task Force, set up to ensure EU-level coordination to implement sanctions against listed Russian and Belarussian oligarchs, has now stepped up its action at international level.
Press statement – Environment Council – 17 March 202218/03/2022 13:25:00
Press statement – Environment Council – 17 March 2022.
The European Investment Fund and Resilience Partners will continue to support growth in SMEs through the launch of Resilience Partners Fund II18/03/2022 12:38:00
The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Resilience Partners, a private debt firm, have partnered to provide financing support and flexibility to high-growth Spanish and European SMEs.