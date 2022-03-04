EU News
|Printable version
EU strengthens protection of workers from dangerous chemicals
The Council yesterday gave its final green light to amend the carcinogens and mutagens directive, an EU law to protect workers from risks related to exposure to carcinogenic and mutagenic substances.
The revision will improve workers' protection by setting exposure limits for acrylonitrile and nickel compounds and lowering existing limits for benzene. The directive will from now on also offer increased protection against reprotoxic substances, chemicals which may interfere with the human reproductive system. These substances were previously dealt with under a different law.
According to Commission data, more than one million workers are exposed to acrylonitrile and nickel compounds and benzene, and 52% of occupational deaths in the European Union each year are due to cancer.
Reprotoxic substances
The limit values for 12 reprotoxic substances that are currently dealt with under another EU law will be transferred to the stricter carcinogens and mutagens directive. The directive will therefore be renamed the carcinogens, mutagens and reprotoxic substances directive, or CMRD.
Hazardous medicinal products
Healthcare workers who deal with carcinogenic, mutagenic or reprotoxic drugs, so called hazardous medicinal products, will receive better training on how to handle them safely. The new law stipulates that the Commission must issue guidelines on training, surveillance and monitoring of these products.
Action plan
According to the revised directive, the Commission has been tasked to present an action plan to achieve new or revised occupational exposure limits values for at least 25 substances, groups of substances or process-generated substances no later than 31 December 2022 and present legislative proposals, where appropriate.
Next steps
Member states have two years following yesterday's adoption to comply with the agreed changes.
Background
In September 2020, the European Commission proposed a fourth update of the carcinogens and mutagens directive. The Council agreed its position on this proposed update on 25 November 2020 and reached a provisional agreement with the European Parliament on 15 December 2021, which was endorsed by the Council's Permanent Representatives Committee on 22 December 2021.
Member states have two years following yesterday's adoption to comply with the agreed changes.
- Directive on carcinogens and mutagens at work (European Agency for Safety and Health at Work)
- Promoting health and tackling diseases (Background information)
Press contacts
Press officer
+32 2 281 75 32
+32 478 83 26 64
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
Civil protection work in view of climate change: Council adopts conclusions04/03/2022 16:33:00
The Council yesterday adopted conclusions calling for the adaptation of civil protection to extreme weather events resulting from climate change.
Council gives green light to start negotiations on international pandemic treaty04/03/2022 15:25:00
The Council adopted a decision to authorise the opening of negotiations for an international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
Statement by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Heger04/03/2022 14:33:00
Statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Heger.
Vanuatu: Council partially suspends visa waiver agreement due to risks posed by golden passport schemes04/03/2022 12:38:00
The Council yesterday decided to partially suspend the visa waiver agreement with Vanuatu due to the risks posed by its investor citizenship schemes (‘golden passport’ schemes).
Statement on Research by Commissioner Mariya Gabriel04/03/2022 11:33:00
Statement given yesterday on Research by Commissioner Mariya Gabriel.
Remarks of Kadri Simson in the Industry Committee of the European Parliament on the energy situation in Europe04/03/2022 10:38:00
Remarks given yesterday by Kadri Simson in the Industry Committee of the European Parliament on the energy situation in Europe.
Statement by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with Romanian President Iohannis04/03/2022 09:25:00
Statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with Romanian President Iohannis.
Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: EU bans certain Russian banks from SWIFT system and introduces further restrictions04/03/2022 08:10:00
The Council recently (02 March 2022) introduced further restrictive measures in view of the Russian Federation’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine.
Belarus' role in the Russian military aggression of Ukraine: Council imposes sanctions on additional 22 individuals and further restrictions on trade03/03/2022 16:33:00
The Council yesterday decided to impose targeted restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, on 22 high ranked members of Belarusian military personnel in view of their role in the decision making and strategic planning processes that led to the Belarusian involvement in the Russian aggression against Ukraine.