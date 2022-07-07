EU News
|Printable version
EU support to the African Union Mission in Somalia: Council approves further support under the European Peace Facility
Following the adoption by the Council in April 2021 of an assistance measure taking the form of a general programme for support to the African Union in 2022-2024 under the European Peace Facility (EPF), the Political and Security Committee yesterday approved additional support for the military component of the African Union Mission in Somalia/African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AMISOM/ATMIS).
In 2022 the EU will add €120 million to the resources previously mobilised for AMISOM/ATMIS in 2021.
The agreed support will mostly contribute to the troop allowances of the African soldiers deployed, to enable the mission to effectively carry out its mandate.
Previous support of €65 million under the EPF covering the period 1 July – 31 December 2021 was agreed in July 2021.
Background
The EU is the largest direct contributor to AMISOM/ATMIS, for a total amount of close to €2.3 billion since 2007. The EU is ready to remain closely engaged and fully committed to contributing to the activities of AMISOM/ATMIS and consolidating the achievements attained so far.
In line with the EU’s integrated approach to external conflicts and crises, EPF funding for AMISOM/ATMIS is one element of a broader, coordinated and coherent engagement of the EU to support security and peace in Somalia, and in the Horn of Africa at large.
The financing for the military component of AMISOM/ATMIS is the second action supported under the assistance measure in support of African-led peace support operations, worth €600 million under the European Peace Facility covering the period 2022-2024.
- European Peace Facility: €600 million for support to the African Union (press release, 21 April 2022)
- European Peace Facility (background information)
Press contacts
Press officer
+32 2 281 21 46
+32 470 88 04 02
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
State aid: Commission approves €154 million Swedish scheme to support livestock and greenhouse producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine07/07/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €154 million (SEK 1,635 million) Swedish scheme to support the livestock sector and the greenhouse production in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
New rules to improve road safety and enable fully driverless vehicles in the EU07/07/2022 14:33:00
The new Vehicle General Safety Regulation started to apply yesterday.
Somalia: EU send Humanitarian Air Bridge to deliver life-saving aid07/07/2022 13:25:00
Due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Somalia, the EU is launching a Humanitarian Air Bridge, to delivering emergency supplies to hard-to-reach areas which are no longer accessible by road.
Report by President Charles Michel to the European Parliament plenary session07/07/2022 12:38:00
Report by President Charles Michel to the European Parliament plenary session (06 July 2022).
European Commission and UN to discuss closer cooperation at retreat in New York07/07/2022 11:33:00
On 7 and 8 July, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, together with eight members of the College, will participate in a working retreat with the United Nations' Secretary-General António Guterres and other senior UN officials in New York.
State aid: Commission proposes rules to simplify procedures for State aid to green transport07/07/2022 10:33:00
The European Commission has proposed a Council Regulation enabling the Commission to exempt from prior notification under EU State aid rules certain types of aid for rail, inland waterway and multimodal transport, with the objective of promoting green transport.
Keynote speech by President von der Leyen at the opening ceremony of the Ukraine Recovery Conference05/07/2022 11:15:00
Keynote speech given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the opening ceremony of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.
European Commission proposes first €1 billion tranche of the new macro-financial assistance for Ukraine05/07/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission recently (01 July 2022) proposed a new €1 billion macro-financial assistance (MFA) operation for Ukraine as the first part of the exceptional MFA package of up to €9 billion announced in the Commission's communication of 18 May 2022 and endorsed by the European Council of 23-24 June 2022.
State aid: Commission approves €5 billion French scheme to support energy intensive companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine04/07/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €5 billion French scheme to support energy intensive companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Consumer protection: Amazon Prime changes its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules04/07/2022 15:25:00
Following a dialogue with the European Commission and national consumer protection authorities, Amazon has committed to bringing its cancellation practices in line with EU consumer rules.