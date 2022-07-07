EU support to the African Union Mission in Somalia: Council approves further support under the European Peace Facility

Following the adoption by the Council in April 2021 of an assistance measure taking the form of a general programme for support to the African Union in 2022-2024 under the European Peace Facility (EPF), the Political and Security Committee yesterday approved additional support for the military component of the African Union Mission in Somalia/African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AMISOM/ATMIS).

In 2022 the EU will add €120 million to the resources previously mobilised for AMISOM/ATMIS in 2021.

The agreed support will mostly contribute to the troop allowances of the African soldiers deployed, to enable the mission to effectively carry out its mandate.

Previous support of €65 million under the EPF covering the period 1 July – 31 December 2021 was agreed in July 2021.

Background

The EU is the largest direct contributor to AMISOM/ATMIS, for a total amount of close to €2.3 billion since 2007. The EU is ready to remain closely engaged and fully committed to contributing to the activities of AMISOM/ATMIS and consolidating the achievements attained so far.

In line with the EU’s integrated approach to external conflicts and crises, EPF funding for AMISOM/ATMIS is one element of a broader, coordinated and coherent engagement of the EU to support security and peace in Somalia, and in the Horn of Africa at large.

The financing for the military component of AMISOM/ATMIS is the second action supported under the assistance measure in support of African-led peace support operations, worth €600 million under the European Peace Facility covering the period 2022-2024.

