EU News
EU support to Ukraine: Council doubles funding under the European Peace Facility
The Council recently (23 March 2022) adopted two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that will allow the EU to further support the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing Russian military aggression.
The assistance measures will increase the original budget announced on 28 February 2020 with an additional €500 million, thereby doubling its initial amount to €1 billion.
Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy recently said:
We will continue supporting Ukraine against Russia’s aggression and the unspeakable suffering it is inflicting on the Ukrainian population. The additional €500 million under the European Peace Facility is another sign of the EU’s support to the Ukrainian armed forces to defend their territory and their population.
The agreed assistance measures will finance both the provision of equipment and supplies such as personal protective equipment, first aid kits and fuel, and military equipment and platforms, designed to deliver lethal force for defensive purposes. The duration of the assistance measure is also extended by 12 months.
Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine grossly violates international law and the principles of the UN Charter and undermines European and global security and stability. Russia, and its accomplice Belarus, bear full responsibility for this war of aggression and those responsible will be held to account for their crimes, including for indiscriminately targeting civilians and civilian objects.
The European Union demands that Russia ceases its military action and withdraws all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine immediately and unconditionally, and fully respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence within its internationally recognised borders.
- EU adopts new set of measures to respond to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine (press release, 28 February 2022)
- Informal EU Leaders’ meeting in Versailles: Remarks by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell upon arrival (EEAS website)
- EU response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine (policy page)
