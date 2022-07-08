EU News
|Printable version
EU Taxonomy: Commission welcomes the result of the vote by the European Parliament on the Complementary Delegated Act
The European Commission recently (06 July 2022) welcomed the result of the vote by the European Parliament on the Complementary Delegated Act on climate change mitigation and adaptation covering certain gas and nuclear activities.
This vote is important recognition of our pragmatic and realistic approach in helping many Member States on their transition path towards climate neutrality.
Climate neutrality is our objective and legal obligation. We are committed to using all available tools to move away from high carbon-emitting energy sources.
Russia's unprovoked military aggression of Ukraine adds to the urgency in accelerating our clean transition. The REPowerEU Plan and the Complementary Delegated Act both reflect this reality and help reduce our dependency on Russian gas.
Mairead McGuinness, Commissioner in charge of Financial Services, Financial Stability, and Capital Markets Union, recently said:
“I welcome the outcome of this vote. The Complementary Delegated Act is a pragmatic proposal to ensure that private investments in gas and nuclear, needed for our energy transition, meet strict criteria. Investment in renewables is already prioritised in our Taxonomy – this is our future. Our proposal ensures transparency so investors will know what they are investing in. Today brings much needed clarity to the EU position.”
Gas and nuclear will now be included in the Taxonomy as transitional activities in a limited number of circumstances and under strict conditions. This aligns with our pathway to net zero, where they are recognised as stepping stones in the transition towards more renewables. Targeted investments in both are still needed in the medium term.
The inclusion of the transitional activities of gas and nuclear is a small, albeit necessary part of the whole EU Taxonomy, which is focused on renewable energies. Renewables will continue to be the focus for green investors and the creation of green financial products.
The Complementary Delegated Act will enter into application on 1 January 2023.
For more information
Press release on the Complementary Delegated Act [2 February 2022]
Latest News from
EU News
Cyprus Partnership Agreement launch event08/07/2022 16:33:00
Cyprus Partnership Agreement launch event.
EU Cohesion Policy: more than €1 billion for Cyprus for economic and social development and a fair green transition in 2021-202708/07/2022 15:10:00
Following today's adoption of the Partnership Agreement, the single operational programme and the Just Transition Plan for Cyprus, the EU will invest a total of more than €1 billion in the country between 2021 and 2027.
The Council and the Parliament launch urgent temporary measures for Ukrainian driver documents08/07/2022 14:33:00
In response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine, the Council and the European Parliament agreed on introducing through urgent procedure specific and temporary measures concerning Ukrainian driver documents.
Antitrust: Commission sends Statement of Objections to Alcogroup and Agroetanol over alleged ethanol benchmarks cartel08/07/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has informed Alcogroup S.A. and its subsidiary Alcodis S.A. (together ‘Alcogroup') as well as Lantmännen ek för and its subsidiary Lantmännen Agroetanol AB (together ‘Agroetanol') of its preliminary view that, together with Abengoa S.A. (‘Abengoa'), which settled the case in December 2021, they have breached EU antitrust rules.
State aid: Commission approves €1.2 billion Italian scheme under Recovery and Resilience Facility to support investments in photovoltaic panels in agricultural sector08/07/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €1.2 billion Italian scheme made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility ('RRF') to support investments in photovoltaic panels in the agricultural sector.
EU Cohesion Policy: Commission adopts €11 billion Partnership Agreement with Bulgaria for 2021 – 202708/07/2022 10:38:00
The Commission recently (07 July 2022) adopted its Partnership Agreement with Bulgaria, laying down the country's Cohesion Policy investment strategy worth €11 billion for the period 2021-2027.
Antitrust: Commission invites comments on draft proposals for the future of the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation and Supplementary Guidelines08/07/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission recently (06 July 2022) launched a public consultation and a call for evidence inviting all interested parties to comment on its draft proposals for the future of the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation (‘MVBER') regime.
State aid: Commission approves €154 million Swedish scheme to support livestock and greenhouse producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine07/07/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €154 million (SEK 1,635 million) Swedish scheme to support the livestock sector and the greenhouse production in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
EU support to the African Union Mission in Somalia: Council approves further support under the European Peace Facility07/07/2022 15:25:00
Following the adoption by the Council in April 2021 of an assistance measure taking the form of a general programme for support to the African Union in 2022-2024 under the European Peace Facility (EPF), the Political and Security Committee yesterday approved additional support for the military component of the African Union Mission in Somalia/African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AMISOM/ATMIS).