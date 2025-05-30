EU unveils its Startup and Scaleup Strategy

On 28 May 2025 the EU Commission unveiled its Startup and Scaleup Strategy. The Strategy aims to make Europe a great place to start and grow global technology-driven companies. It will anchor itself in the broader “Choose Europe” initiative which launched on 5 May at Sorbonne University in Paris and aims to position Europe as a global hub for scientific research and innovation.

The strategy sets out a set of actions in five main areas:

Fostering innovation-friendly environment

In order to achieve this goal the EU will seek to address market fragmentations and administrative burdens by proposing, among other things, a European 28th Regime (as had been announced in the “Competitiveness Compass“ in January) to simplify rules and reduce the cost of failure by addressing critical aspects in areas like insolvency, labour and tax law. It will create a European Business Wallet to facilitate digital interactions with public administrations. It will also support and promote regulatory sandboxes through the upcoming European Innovation Act to allow startups to assess innovations in a controlled environment with the with the flexibility to experiment with new business models and technologies without being constrained by existing regulations.

Driving better financing

The EU identified access to financing as a key challenge. While investments by VC funds in Europe have improved over the last decade, investment levels into European tech companies continue to be below investment levels in other global jurisdictions. To tackle this the EU identifies the Savings and Investments Union initiative (which aims to properly integrate the EU’s fragmented capital markets into a genuine single market) as a key action. This will be complemented by the expansion and simplification of the European Innovation Council (a body set up under Horizon Europe with an allocated 10 billion euro budget for supporting and financing the scale up of start-ups and SMEs involved in breakthrough technologies and “game changing innovations”). Additionally the EU plans on deploing a Scaleup Europe Fund to help bridge the financing gap of deep tech scale-up companies, and develop a voluntary European Innovation Investment Pact to mobilise large institutional investors to invest in EU funds, venture capital funds and unlisted scaleups.

Supporting market uptake and expansion

In order to address the challenge of market access for startups, the strategy introduces the Lab to Unicorn initiative, designed to facilitate the commercialisation of research findings. This framework will aim to provide support to leading startup and scaleup hubs, and establish a blueprint for "licensing, royalty- and revenue-sharing, and equity participation for academic institutions and their inventors,". Guidance will also be provided when it comes to State aid IP-related rules.

Additionally, under this pillar, the Commission commits to overhauling public procurement. The goal is to simplify regulations to streamline access to procurement for startups, considering their specific needs. The strategy promises dedicated efforts to revise the EU procurement directive in the defence and security sectors.

Attracting and retaining top talent

in alignment with the Choose Europe for Science initiative, the startups plan seeks to retain and attract top talent to the bloc. To this end, the Commission intends to launch a Blue Carpet Initiative.

In the coming months, under this initiative, EU executives plan a series of actions. At the forefront is the strengthening of entrepreneurial education. Additionally, the Commission aims to create a blueprint for an academic career development framework that rewards the commercialisation of research. Furthermore, it will explore the best ways to implement employee stock options for startups and remove tax obstacles for remote cross-border employees.

Facilitating access to infrastructure, networks and service

Finally, in order to facilitate access to infrastructure, networks and services, the Commission will develop a “Charter of Access for industrial users to research and technology infrastructures” to simplify and harmonise diverging access and contractual conditions for startups and scaleups to technology and research infrastructures. This will be supplemented by the European Innovation Act and the provision of guidance on applicable state aid rules.

Next steps

The EU’s strategy will now be working on creating a new framework to implement and track progress. This will involve the Commission proposing a new definition of startups, scaleups and innovative companies, esybalihsing a European Startup and Scaleup Scoreboard, and carrying out an annual startup and scaleup survey.

The strategy which further fleshes out the EU’s Competitiveness Compass presents a positive development which will hopefully allow for more funding and opportunities for companies operating in the EU’s single market.

