EU young translator contest ʻJuvenes Translatoresʼ – 27 winners across Europe
The European Commission congratulates the 27 young winners of its 'Juvenes Translatores' translation contest for secondary schools, as announced in yesterday's online event.
The participants could choose to translate between any two of the EU's 24 official languages. Of the 552 language combinations available, the 2,940 budding translators from 689 schools that took part in the contest used 153, including less common combinations such as Portuguese into Finnish to Bulgarian into Swedish, and Slovak into Greek.
Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn yesterday said:
“The topic of this year´s contest ‘Let's get on track – towards a (greener) future' reflects the EU's intention to work for a better, greener and more digital Europe. And this year, the European Year of Youth, it is even more fitting to celebrate the young winners and their translation talent. I want to congratulate them, and also their teachers, who instil in their students a love for languages.”
Based on the amount of positive feedback, the contest brought a much needed variety into participants' daily life. As the entrants of an Estonian school put it:
“This was a wonderful opportunity for our students. After finishing their translations they shared what they had learnt about translation. This is a huge benefit for further language studies!”
The European Commission's translators selected 27 winners (one for each EU country) from among 2,940 students from across the EU. In addition, 219 students received special mentions for their outstanding translations.
The European Commission will organise an award ceremony for the 27 winners before the summer.
The European Commission's Directorate-General for Translation has been organising the 'Juvenes Translatores' (Latin for ‘young translators') contest every year since 2007. Over the years, the contest has become a life-changing experience for many of its entrants and winners. Some have decided to study translation at university, and some have joined the European Commission's translation department as a trainee or a full-time translator.
Click here for the full press release
Which Europe of the Sea? Workshop – One Ocean Summit11/02/2022 15:25:00
Which Europe of the Sea? Workshop – One Ocean Summit (10 February 2022).
Statement by President von der Leyen following her meeting with President Macky Sall11/02/2022 14:33:00
Statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen following her meeting with President Macky Sall.
European Health Union: HERA launches first work plan with €1.3 billion for preparedness and response to health emergencies in 202211/02/2022 13:25:00
The new European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) yesterday presented its first annual work plan, which will have a budget of €1.3 billion in 2022 to prevent, prepare for and rapidly respond to cross-border health emergencies.
Winter 2022 Economic Forecast: Growth expected to regain traction after winter slowdown11/02/2022 11:33:00
The Winter 2022 Economic Forecast projects that, following a notable expansion by 5.3% in 2021, the EU economy will grow by 4.0% in 2022 and 2.8% in 2023.
European Innovation Council: biggest annual funding opportunities for innovators to scale up11/02/2022 10:38:00
The Commission recently (09 February 2022) adopted the 2022 work programme of the European Innovation Council.
Protecting biodiversity: EU takes action to prevent introduction of invasive alien species that would damage European nature11/02/2022 09:25:00
The Commission is taking legal steps against 15 Member States in order to step up the prevention and management of invasive alien species.
Speech by Commissioner Breton at the EU Industry Days11/02/2022 08:10:00
Speech given yesterday by Commissioner Breton at the EU Industry Days.
Burundi: EU lifts existing restrictions under Article 96 of the ACP-EU Partnership Agreement10/02/2022 16:33:00
The Council recently (08 February 2022) decided to repeal its decision taken in 2016, which imposed the suspension of direct financial assistance to the Burundian administration or institutions.
Presentation of the 8th Cohesion Report at the European Parliament Committee of Regional Development (REGI)10/02/2022 15:25:00
Presentation of the 8th Cohesion Report at the European Parliament Committee of Regional Development (REGI).
Capital Markets Union: Commission extends time-limited equivalence for UK central counterparties and launches consultation to expand central clearing activities in the EU10/02/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission recently (08 February 2022) adopted a decision to extend equivalence for UK central counterparties (CCPs) until 30 June 2025.