EU young translator contest ʻJuvenes Translatoresʼ – 27 winners across Europe

The European Commission congratulates the 27 young winners of its 'Juvenes Translatores' translation contest for secondary schools, as announced in yesterday's online event.

The participants could choose to translate between any two of the EU's 24 official languages. Of the 552 language combinations available, the 2,940 budding translators from 689 schools that took part in the contest used 153, including less common combinations such as Portuguese into Finnish to Bulgarian into Swedish, and Slovak into Greek.

Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn yesterday said:

“The topic of this year´s contest ‘Let's get on track – towards a (greener) future' reflects the EU's intention to work for a better, greener and more digital Europe. And this year, the European Year of Youth, it is even more fitting to celebrate the young winners and their translation talent. I want to congratulate them, and also their teachers, who instil in their students a love for languages.”

Based on the amount of positive feedback, the contest brought a much needed variety into participants' daily life. As the entrants of an Estonian school put it:

“This was a wonderful opportunity for our students. After finishing their translations they shared what they had learnt about translation. This is a huge benefit for further language studies!”

The European Commission's translators selected 27 winners (one for each EU country) from among 2,940 students from across the EU. In addition, 219 students received special mentions for their outstanding translations.

The European Commission will organise an award ceremony for the 27 winners before the summer.

The European Commission's Directorate-General for Translation has been organising the 'Juvenes Translatores' (Latin for ‘young translators') contest every year since 2007. Over the years, the contest has become a life-changing experience for many of its entrants and winners. Some have decided to study translation at university, and some have joined the European Commission's translation department as a trainee or a full-time translator.

