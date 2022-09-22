EU News
EU-Australia: Council adopts decision for the conclusion of a framework agreement
The Council yesterday adopted a decision on the conclusion of the framework agreement between the European Union and its member states, and Australia. This decision clears the path, on the EU side, for the entry into force of the agreement by late October 2022.
This ambitious agreement contributes significantly to the improvement of the partnership between the EU and Australia, a partnership which is based on joint values and principles, including respect for democratic principles, human rights and fundamental freedoms, the rule of law, international peace and security. It will guide future engagement between the two parties and enable them to tackle challenges in foreign and security policy, sustainable development, climate change, and economic and trade matters.
The agreement also includes cooperation in a broad range of policy areas such as health, the environment, energy, education, culture, labour, disaster management, fisheries and maritime affairs, transport, legal cooperation, money laundering and terrorist financing, organised crime, and corruption. Furthermore, it will encourage closer links between leaders across government, business, and civil society.
Background and next steps
On 15 April 2016, the High Representative and the Commission submitted to the Council a joint proposal for a Council Decision on the signature and provisional application of the framework agreement between the European Union and its member states, and Australia. The agreement was signed in Manila (Philippines) on 7 August 2017, following a Council Decision clearing the signature.
On 28 November 2016, the High Representative and the Commission submitted to the Council a joint proposal for a Council decision on the conclusion of the of the framework agreement, and on 18 April 2018 the European Parliament gave its consent. The ratification procedure by member states was finalised on 27 July 2022.
The decision on the conclusion of the framework agreement entered into force yesterday, i.e. on the date of its adoption, and the framework agreement itself will enter into force on the thirtieth day after the date on which the parties have notified each other of the completion of their respective legal procedures.
- Council Decision on the conclusion on behalf of the Union of the Framework Agreement between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and Australia, of the other part
- Framework Agreement between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and Australia, of the other part
- Delegation of the European Union to Australia (EEAS)
