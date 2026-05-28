EUMETNET at 30: Strengthening European meteorological cooperation

In 2026, EUMETNET marks 30 years of cooperation between European National Meteorological Services, highlighting a long-standing commitment to collaborative working across borders.

Since its establishment in 1996, EUMETNET has played a central role in enabling its members to work together on shared priorities, from improving observational networks and data accessibility to delivering high-quality weather and climate services.

This milestone provides an opportunity not only to reflect on the progress made but also to consider the enduring value of European cooperation in supporting national capabilities and delivering benefits for society.

A partnership built on collaboration

Originally created as a platform to strengthen cooperation and represent collective interests, EUMETNET has evolved into a mature and trusted partnership. Over three decades, it has adapted to changing scientific, operational and policy needs, maintaining its relevance in an increasingly complex meteorological landscape.

Its success has been underpinned by long-term commitment, shared goals and mutual confidence between its members. This collaborative model enables National Meteorological Services to work more efficiently, reducing duplication while benefiting from jointly developed solutions and shared expertise.

Supporting members through shared activities

A key strength of EUMETNET lies in its ability to bring together expertise from across Europe to support a wide range of meteorological activities. Through joint programmes and initiatives, members can collaborate in areas such as observations, forecasting, climate services, aviation meteorology, and education and training.

This approach allows services to pool knowledge and resources, improving consistency and innovation across the region. By working together, members are better equipped to meet evolving user needs, respond to technological advances and address environmental challenges.

The collaborative framework also strengthens the ability of National Meteorological Services to deliver their public service responsibilities, providing reliable and authoritative information to support decision-making.

Expanding the observational network

One of the earliest and most important achievements of EUMETNET was the development of coordinated observation networks across Europe. Initial efforts focused on addressing gaps in data coverage, particularly in remote and data-sparse regions such as the North Atlantic and Arctic.

This included the development of ship-based radiosonde launches and aircraft-based observations, alongside the exchange of surface station and radar data. These efforts contributed to improved data quality and availability, ultimately enhancing weather forecasting capability.

This work laid the foundation for the EUMETNET Composite Observing System, a significant milestone in European meteorology. By combining national observations into a shared framework, it demonstrated how collaboration could deliver more accurate forecasts and improved services at lower cost.

Delivering value beyond borders

Over time, EUMETNET’s activities have expanded well beyond observational coordination. Enhanced observing capabilities now include a wider range of atmospheric measurements, such as wind, temperature, humidity and airborne particles, as well as more recent developments in areas such as pollen monitoring.

Collaboration has also extended into forecasting and warning dissemination. One of the most visible outputs is MeteoAlarm, which provides a harmonised and accessible overview of weather warnings across Europe. By bringing together warnings issued by different National Meteorological Services, it supports a more consistent and easily understood communication of weather risks.

EUMETNET has developed MeteoGate, a federated data-sharing infrastructure designed to improve access to meteorological data. This supports both members and external users, reflecting the growing demand for data in a range of sectors.

More recently, the organisation has also been exploring the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning, supporting innovation in weather, climate and environmental applications.

Member perspectives and shared contributions

The achievements of EUMETNET are made possible by the contributions of its members, each bringing expertise, resources and leadership in different areas. Some members take on responsibility for delivering joint programmes, while others provide valuable data and technical input that supports the wider community.

The Met Office has been involved in EUMETNET since its establishment, working closely with partners across a broad range of programmes, expert groups and task teams. This engagement reflects the importance of collaboration in delivering practical outcomes for society.

Through its contributions, including leadership roles in observational capabilities and aircraft-based observation programmes, the Met Office has helped to support the development of coordinated European services, including pan-European services for aviation. It has also worked with fellow members on collaborative initiatives such as storm naming. These collaborations also provide opportunities to share knowledge and learn from peers across the meteorological community.

Charlie Ewen, Chief Data and Information Officer, Met Office said: “Working with EUMETNET has been a vital part of the Met Office for many years. Over the past 30 years, it has demonstrated the power of collaboration between National Meteorological Services, enabling us to achieve far more together than any one Met Service could alone. As the challenges we face continue to grow, this trusted collaboration is more valuable than ever."

Looking ahead, the Met Office’s active role in EUMETNET will continue to support innovation and strengthening collective capability across Europe. This will enable us to respond effectively to new scientific, technological and societal challenges.

As EUMETNET marks its 30th anniversary, the focus naturally turns to the challenges ahead. The demands on National Meteorological Services continue to grow, driven by increasing user expectations, rapid technological change and the need to respond to environmental pressures.

Sustained cooperation will be critical in addressing these challenges. By building on three decades of shared experience, EUMETNET is well positioned to continue supporting its members through collaboration, innovation and the development of integrated services.

The partnership will play an important role in ensuring that meteorological services remain equipped to deliver high-quality, authoritative information, helping communities, businesses and governments respond to future weather and climate risks.

Klemen Bergant, Executive Director of EUMETNET, said: “EUMETNET’s achievements over the past thirty years would not have been possible without the dedication, expertise, and continued engagement of its Members and the Secretariat. The Met Office has played a significant role in these achievements since the very beginning of EUMETNET. The willingness of Members to share, to trust one another, and to work together remains EUMETNET’s greatest strength.”

Thirty years after its formation, EUMETNET stands as a strong example of the benefits of international collaboration. By bringing together National Meteorological Services across Europe, it has helped to improve observations, enhance forecasting and support the delivery of vital services.

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This is the official blog of the Met Office news team, intended to provide journalists and bloggers with the latest weather, climate science and business news, and information from the Met Office.