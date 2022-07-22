Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Eurasian beavers
An update on legislation which provides for the protection, control and management of Eurasian beavers in England.
The government yesterday introduced legislation which establishes the legal mechanism to strictly manage the release of Eurasian beavers and their control after release.
This builds on the programme of work started in 2014, including a five-year trial to investigate the effects of wild-living populations of beavers on the River Otter.
In 2020 we published the evaluation of the results of that trial, and government then launched a consultation which closed in November 2021 on our proposed management approach.
Further details on the management regime will be published in due course.
