Eurobarometer: Europeans approve EU's response to the war in Ukraine
A Flash Eurobarometer survey in all EU Member States published yesterday shows large consensus among EU citizens in favour of the EU's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The majority of Europeans think that since the war started, the EU has shown solidarity (79%) and has been united (63%) and fast (58%) in its reaction.
Respondents are widely in favour of the unwavering support to Ukraine and its people. In particular, more than nine out of ten respondents (93%) approve providing humanitarian support to the people affected by the war. 88% of Europeans approve the idea of welcoming in the EU people fleeing the war. 80% approve the financial support provided to Ukraine. 66% agree that ‘Ukraine should join the EU when it is ready', 71% believe that Ukraine is part of the European family and 89% feel sympathy towards Ukrainians.
Support for the sanctions imposed on Russia following its military attack against Ukraine is also very high. The vast majority of Europeans (80%) approve the economic sanctions against Russia. 79% of Europeans approve sanctions against Russian oligarchs to impose clear economic and political costs on Russia's political elite responsible for the invasion.
Two thirds of Europeans (67%) approve that the EU finances the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine. In addition, 75% consider that the war in Ukraine shows ‘we need greater military cooperation within the EU'.
The survey also shows broad support for the EU's actions in the field of energy aiming at getting rid of dependency on Russian fossil fuels. There is a large consensus on filling up gas storage in the EU to avoid risks of shortage for next winter (86%), on the EU taking measures to increase energy efficiency of buildings, transport and goods (85%), and on the fact that the war in Ukraine makes it more urgent to invest in renewable energies (84%). 90% of Europeans agree measures should be taken at the European level to limit the impact of rising energy prices on consumers and companies. 86% of European respondents say that rising energy prices have a significant impact on their purchasing power.
Click here for the full press release
Ms Mariya delivers an opening speech via pre-recorded video-message at the General Assembly of ESN in Zagreb06/05/2022 15:25:00
Ms Mariya yesterday delivered an opening speech via pre-recorded video-message at the General Assembly of ESN in Zagreb.
Speech by President von der Leyen at the High-level International Donors' Conference for Ukraine06/05/2022 14:10:00
Speech given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the High-level International Donors' Conference for Ukraine.
Syria: EU to hold on 9-10 May Brussels VI Conference in continued support to Syrian people06/05/2022 12:25:00
In an effort to ensure continued international support for Syrian refugees and their host communities, the European Union will be hosting the sixth Brussels Conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region' #SyriaConf2022 on 9 and 10 May.
EU announces an additional €52 million to support the long-term resilience, recovery and reforms in the Republic of Moldova06/05/2022 11:33:00
The European Union will mobilise an additional €52 million for the Republic of Moldova to advance the country's long term resilience, recovery and reforms, in particular via the implementation of the flagships foreseen in the Economic and Investment plan for its Eastern partners and support the implementation of the EU-Moldova Association Agreement.
Regulating distortive foreign subsidies in the internal market: Council adopts position06/05/2022 11:10:00
To ensure a level playing field for all companies operating in the internal market, member states recently (04 May 2022) agreed a negotiating mandate for the regulation on foreign subsidies distorting the internal market.
Speech of Executive Vice-President Vestager at the ICN Annual Conference, Berlin, 5 May 2022: "A new age of international cooperation in competition policy"06/05/2022 10:33:00
Speech of Executive Vice-President Vestager at the ICN Annual Conference, Berlin, 5 May 2022: "A new age of international cooperation in competition policy".
Remarks by President Charles Michel at the press conference with President Maia Sandu in Chisinau05/05/2022 16:33:00
Remarks given yesterday by President Charles Michel at the press conference with President Maia Sandu in Chisinau.
New European Bauhaus: five lighthouse projects to be financed across Europe05/05/2022 15:25:00
The Commission yesterday announced the five selected projects for the €25 million call for the development of ‘lighthouse demonstrators' of the New European Bauhaus (NEB).
State aid: Commission approves German umbrella scheme to support companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine05/05/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission has approved a German umbrella scheme with a budget of around €11 billion to support companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Standing with Ukraine: Commission announces new aid worth €200 million for displaced people05/05/2022 14:10:00
Today, the Commission is announcing a new aid package of €200 million to support displaced people in Ukraine, in the context of the International Donor's Conference convened jointly by Poland and Sweden.