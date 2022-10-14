EU News
|Printable version
Eurobarometer survey highlights how Europeans interact with the financial services world
The European Commission yesterday published a Eurobarometer survey on how Europeans interact with the financial services world, in particular given its ever-increasing digitalisation and the development of sustainable finance.
Overall, 86% of Europeans say that they feel confident in managing their personal finances, and 73% feel confident with banking online. However, the results vary across Member States, gender, age, and level of education – showing the need for continued attention to financial literacy. Europeans also care about sustainable finance but lack usable information about it.
Mairead McGuinness, Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union, yesterday said:
“Financial services are an integral part of our lives – from opening a bank account and making payments, to taking out a mortgage or preparing for retirement. With digitalisation and sustainable finance changing the way we bank, it is essential that Europeans are well informed, treated fairly, and aware of risks and opportunities, so that no one is left behind. This survey also illustrates the benefits of the Single Market, which allows Europeans to make the most of financial services at a time when every cent counts. These results will inform our policy work on topics such as the Capital Markets Union, instant payments, retail investment, data access in financial services, and a digital euro, with a central objective: empowering citizens to make informed financial decisions and be in control of their finance wellbeing.”
Europeans feel confident in managing their personal finances
The results show some progress in the use of the Single Market for retail finance: among respondents who have a current account, 12% hold a current account in another Member State, an increase compared to the previous Eurobarometer survey in 2016, although results vary across Member States.
Europeans' top three sources of information for their personal finances are recommendations by financial advisors, specialist product comparisons, and recommendations from friends or family. Only 5% of Europeans use information from social media and influencers to make financial decisions.
About one in five Europeans say that their financial rights were breached, for instance when opening a bank account, making payments, or taking out a loan. Among them, 42% did not file a complaint, which may call for improved channels for citizens to enforce their rights.
Most Europeans use digital financial services
Most Europeans use a mobile banking app or website to authenticate their identity and check their balance, as well as a mobile banking or payment app or website to pay in shops or online. However, the frequency of use of digital financial services varies across Member States. These results show that Europeans have diverging habits when it comes to digital finance and warrant continued attention over financial inclusion.
A vast majority of Europeans find it easy to withdraw cash in the area where they live, although results vary strongly across the EU. Moreover, one in three Europeans have heard about discussions on the digital euro. While most admit not being entirely clear what these discussions mean, about six in ten Europeans are interested to know more.
Europeans care about sustainable finance
More than six in ten Europeans find it important that their savings and investments do not fund economic activities that have a negative impact on the planet. However, only 34% know whether their private savings and investments are invested into sustainable economic activities, and 29% receive information on the sustainability impact of financial products or services. This shows the need for more user-friendly information for consumers to make informed choices.
Click here for full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Competition: Second EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue consolidates international cooperation on competition policy and enforcement in technology sector14/10/2022 16:33:00
European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, US Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and the Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust of the US Department of Justice Jonathan Kanter met yesterday in Brussels for the second meeting of the EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue (‘TCPD').
EU launches first ever overseas aid stockpile in Latin America and the Caribbean14/10/2022 14:33:00
Following his recent visit to Colombia, Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič is visiting Panama on the second leg of his stay in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Enforcing EU laws: delivering the benefits to citizens14/10/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission yesterday adopted a Communication on the enforcement of EU law, setting out its work to ensure that EU law is complied with and citizens and businesses can benefit from the same rights across the EU.
State aid: Commission approves €220 million Spanish measure to support COBRA in production of renewable hydrogen14/10/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €220 million Spanish measure to support Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, S.A. (‘COBRA') in the production of renewable hydrogen, with the aim of promoting its use in industrials sectors.
EU budget: EU accounts signed off the 15th year in a row14/10/2022 11:33:00
The Commission yesterday welcomed the decision of the European Court of Auditors (ECA) to give the EU annual accounts a clean bill of health, for the 15th year in a row.
Meeting between Bjoern Seibert and Andriy Yermak, head of the office of President Zelenskyy14/10/2022 10:38:00
The head of cabinet of President von der Leyen, Bjoern Seibert, and the head of the office of President Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, discussed via videoconference about situation in Ukraine, sanctions, the delivery of liquidity support and support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
EU exports under Free Trade Agreements surpass €1 trillion13/10/2022 09:25:00
EU trade deals mean increased exports, more stable economic relations and secure access to resources, a new report out recently (11 October 2022) shows.
New European Bauhaus under Cohesion Policy: €50 million call for innovative projects in cities12/10/2022 16:33:00
The European Urban Initiative (EUI) yesterday launched a €50 million call to support urban innovation and cities' capabilities to build a sustainable urban development.
European Defence and Security Conference - Speech by Commissioner Thierry Breton12/10/2022 15:25:00
European Defence and Security Conference - Speech given yesterday by Commissioner Thierry Breton.