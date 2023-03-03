Eurofighter Typhoon programme progresses

Defence Ministers from participating nations meet in Italy to discuss the pan-Europe Eurofighter Typhoon programme.

From the UK, the Minister for Defence Procurement, Alex Chalk KC, joined the cohort in Milan to discuss on-going cooperation on the programme – a joint venture between UK, Germany, Spain and Italy, under the governance of NATO.

They discussed existing Eurofighter export campaigns and ongoing investment in the aircraft to further increase its military capability in the coming years.

As previously announced, Typhoon fighter jets are to be fitted with the world’s most advanced radar – as part of a £2.35 billion investment and the programme continues to support more than 20,000 jobs throughout the UK.

Showcasing the successes of defence collaboration between allied nations, the Eurofighter Typhoon continues to be a highly capable, combat proven, air defence and ground attack aircraft with a range of world-beating capabilities.

Minister for Defence Procurement, Alex Chalk KC, said:

The Eurofighter Typhoon continues to be a world-beating aircraft and that is thanks to the strong and enduring relationship we have with our partners on the programme. I am reassured by their commitment and look forward to further strengthening those ties in Combat Air Capability.

With 137 serving with the RAF, the Eurofighter Typhoon forms the backbone of the UK’s combat air capability. It entered service in 2003 and is planned to remain in service until at least 2040.

The fighter has been vital to UK operations in air-policing in Estonia, Op SHADER in the Middle East, quick reaction alerts at home and in the Falkland Islands, as well as working with the Qatari Emirati Airforce to provide air-security at the FIFA World Cup 2022

The UK’s defence cooperation with Italy extends further than the Eurofighter Typhoon programme. The UK and Italy have a proven 50-year track record of working closely together on Combat Aircraft development.

Last year, the Prime Minister announced that the UK, Italy and Japan would form an international coalition to develop the next generation of combat aircraft through the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

Combat air capabilities will remain vital to controlling airspace, helping protect our nations, our allies and our interests worldwide, and making a vital contribution to our overall military capability across all domains.