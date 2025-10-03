Europe and Taiwan should cooperate to navigate an uncertain world

EXPERT COMMENT

Through deeper ‘officially unofficial’ partnerships Taipei and European countries can learn from each other and build resilience in an era of US-China rivalry.

US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, China’s leader, are scheduled to meet this October. Taiwan is once again likely to be on the table as a bargaining chip between the superpowers.

The fate of this self-governing democracy of 23 million people, which Beijing claims as its territory and threatens to annexe by force if necessary, is often presented as a question of US–China relations.

But this framing puts too much emphasis on the risk of a Chinese military invasion, as opposed to the coercive, grey-zone pressures that Beijing is using to try to undermine Taiwan’s unity and resilience.

Viewing the island chiefly through the lens of great power competition obscures Taiwan’s agency and the ability of other nations, including in Europe, to help maintain Taiwan’s de facto independence and peace in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan and Europe have shared national interests in boosting cooperation, in the context of an assertive China and increasingly unilateral US.

No European state, apart from Vatican City, has formal diplomatic relations with Taipei. But there is much more that European countries can do within the bounds of their unofficial partnerships with Taiwan.

