EU News
|Printable version
Europe Day statement by President Charles Michel in Odesa, Ukraine
Europe Day statement given yesterday by President Charles Michel in Odesa, Ukraine.
Today Europe Day is celebrated in Brussels, in Strasbourg and across the European Union. It marks the anniversary of the historic Schuman Declaration, in 1950, that set out a vision for a new cooperation in Europe. And today I came to celebrate Europe Day in a melting pot of European culture and history: Odesa, the city where Pushkin said that “you can feel Europe”. Right here, where the people of Odesa shield their monuments from the bullets and rockets, just like Ukrainians are shielding their freedom from the Russian aggression.
On May 9th 1950, five years after the end of World War Two, Robert Schuman famously said, ‘Europe was not made, we had the war.’ So to ensure peace, Schuman and a handful of visionaries set about building the European Union. And since then, peace has reigned where nations had fought each other for centuries.
As we speak, war rages again in Europe. War from another century, a hegemonic war where one state, Russia, has invaded a neighbouring sovereign state, Ukraine. Where your schools, hospitals and cities are bombed. Where your people are tortured, raped and executed in cold blood. But also where your people are resisting with courage, like this little boy I met a couple of weeks ago in Borodyanka. He told me how he went through the atrocities he witnessed when their city was occupied by the Russian army.
The Kremlin wants to “execute” your spirit of freedom and democracy. But I'm totally convinced they will never succeed. I have come to Odesa on Europe Day with one simple message: You are not alone. We stand with you. We will not let you down. We will be with you for as long as it takes.
And we will help you to build a modern, democratic country. A forward-looking country, ready to embrace with confidence your European future, our common European future, your place in our common European family. I also have a message for my fellow citizens across the European Union: Our peace, our prosperity, the future of our children – they are also at stake here in Odessa. Here in Ukraine.
Slava Ukraini.
Long live Europe.
Press contacts
Spokesperson for the European Council President
+32 2 281 5150
+32 486 22 68 65
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
Commission boosts Horizon Europe budget to support green, health and digital innovations and displaced researchers of Ukraine10/05/2022 15:25:00
Today, the Commission has adopted the amendment to the Horizon Europe Work Programme 2021-2022, increasing the budget by nearly €562 million to further support EU Missions towards innovative solutions to green, health and digital challenges and more actions to boost the European innovation ecosystem.
Remarks by President Charles Michel at the press conference with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal10/05/2022 14:33:00
Remarks given yesterday by President Charles Michel at the press conference with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Croatia's request for €700 million disbursement under the Recovery and Resilience Facility10/05/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has today endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Croatia's payment request for €700 million in grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
Speech by President von der Leyen at the closing event of the Conference on the Future of Europe10/05/2022 10:38:00
Speech given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the closing event of the Conference on the Future of Europe.
The Conference on the Future of Europe concludes its work10/05/2022 09:25:00
On Europe Day, the Presidents of the European Parliament, Commission and Council received the final report with proposals to reform the EU.
Joint Statement by Executive Vicepresident Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner Nicolas Schmit and Portuguese Minister Ana Mendes Godinho09/05/2022 16:33:00
Joint Statement given recently (07 May 2022) by Executive Vicepresident Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner Nicolas Schmit and Portuguese Minister Ana Mendes Godinho.
Eurojust: Council adopts its mandate on new rules allowing the agency to preserve evidence of war crimes09/05/2022 15:25:00
The Permanent representatives to the EU adopted a mandate on new rules to allow Eurojust to preserve, analyse and store evidence relating to core international crimes, such as war crimes.
Mergers: Commission seeks feedback on proposed simplification measures regarding merger procedures09/05/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission recently (06 May 2022) launched a public consultation inviting all interested parties to comment on the draft revised Merger Implementing Regulation (‘Implementing Regulation') and the Notice on Simplified Procedure.
Speech by President von der Leyen on the occasion of the II Cercle d'Economia Award for the European Construction09/05/2022 12:38:00
Speech given recently (06 May 2022) by President von der Leyen on the occasion of the II Cercle d'Economia Award for the European Construction.