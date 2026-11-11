Chatham House
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Europe faces faster cyberattacks than ever. But many of the solutions are long known
EXPERT COMMENT
Cyberattacks against Europe are becoming more frequent and more damaging. Yet while AI has lowered the barrier to entry, most attacks still exploit old and familiar weaknesses.
Last month, hackers caused tons of food to be thrown away after hacking into refrigerators in around 700 French supermarkets. Within weeks, similar incidents were reported in Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Ireland and elsewhere. Nobody has claimed responsibility, but France has accused Iran of carrying out the ‘unprecedented attack’ against it.
The freezer attacks come after a spate of cyber incidents across Europe in the last few years that have repeatedly exposed familiar weaknesses. Russia’s war against Ukraine has raised the stakes, putting Europe on the front line of hybrid attacks including through cyber operations.
Four problems stand out: old systems that are never fixed, new technology built without security in mind, increasingly capable attackers aided by AI, and states using cyberattacks as instruments of power, often through proxies.
Each requires its own response, and Europe is doing better on some fronts than on others. None is a European problem alone, and none will be solved by Europe alone.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/11/europe-faces-faster-cyberattacks-ever-many-solutions-are-long-known
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