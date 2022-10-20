EU News
European Citizens' Initiative: Commission decides to register a new initiative on availability of vegan meals
The European Commission recently (18 October 2022) decided to register a European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) entitled ‘European citizens' initiative for vegan meal'.
The organisers of the initiative ask for a law requiring to explicitly make a vegan alternative available in private and public spaces selling food and drinks in Europe. Its organisers claim that this would address the emerging collective awareness of animal rights, as well as help fight the climate crisis by increasing the consumption of plant-based food, and reducing the cost of food.
As this European Citizens' Initiative fulfils the formal conditions, the Commission considers that it is legally admissible. The Commission has not analysed the substance of the proposal at this stage.
Next Steps
Following the recent registration, the organisers have six months to open the signature collection. If a European Citizens' Initiative receives one million statements of support within one year, from at least seven different Member States, the Commission will have to react. The Commission could decide to take the request forward or not, and will be required to explain its reasoning.
Click here for full press release
