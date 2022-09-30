European Citizens' Initiative: Commission decides to register a new initiative on learning disabilities

The Commission recently (28 September 2022) decided to register a European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) entitled ‘Focus on Specific Learning Disabilities on EU Level'.

The initiative aims to facilitate the access to education of people with specific learning disabilities (i.e. dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia). The organisers are particularly concerned about varying definitions of learning disabilities, distinct methods of detection and assistance for people with specific learning disabilities offered in the Member States. They call on the Commission to present a proposal for common guidelines on how to detect and address learning disabilities, to ensure a better integration of people with such disabilities within the educational system, also when exercising their right to free movement. The initiative also invites the Commission to significantly contribute to the research on specific learning disabilities.

As this European Citizens' Initiative fulfils the formal conditions, the Commission considers that it is legally admissible. The Commission has not analysed the substance of the proposal at this stage.

Next Steps

Following the recently registration, the organisers have six months to open the signature collection. If a European Citizens' Initiative receives one million statements of support within one year, from at least seven different Member States, the Commission will have to react. The Commission could decide to take the request forward or not, and will be required to explain its reasoning.

