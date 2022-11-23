EU News
European Citizens' Initiative: Commission decides to register a new initiative on “Whatever it Takes” European day
The European Commission yesterday decided to register a European Ctizens' Initiative (ECI) entitled ‘European Day of “Whatever it Takes”'.
In reference to the statement made by the former President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, on 26 July 2012, the Initiative calls for the institutionalisation of the European Day of “Whatever it Takes” as a ‘symbolic act of pan Europeanism'. The organisers aim to mark a chapter of EU's functional resiliency and core capabilities for institutions, nations and societies to drive progress while sailing times of multiple-crisis management.
As this European Citizens' Initiative fulfils the formal conditions, the Commission considers that it is legally admissible. The Commission has not analysed the substance of the proposal at this stage.
Next Steps
Following yesterday's registration, the organisers have six months to open the signature collection. If a European Citizens' Initiative receives one million statements of support within one year, from at least seven different Member States, the Commission will have to react. The Commission could decide to take the request forward or not, and will be required to explain its reasoning.
Background
The European Citizens' Initiative was introduced with the Lisbon Treaty as an agenda-setting tool in the hands of citizens. It was officially launched in April 2012. Once formally registered, a European Citizens' Initiative allows one million citizens from at least seven EU Member States to invite the European Commission to propose legal acts in areas where it has the power to act. The conditions for admissibility are: (1) the proposed action does not manifestly fall outside the framework of the Commission's powers to submit a proposal for a legal act, (2) it is not manifestly abusive, frivolous or vexatious and (3) it is not manifestly contrary to the values of the Union.
Since the beginning of the ECI, the Commission has received 120 requests to launch a European Citizens' Initiative, 96 of which were admissible and thus qualified to be registered. Yesterday's decision brings the number of initiatives registered this year to 10.
For More Information
European Day of “Whatever it Takes”
ECIs currently collecting signatures
European Citizens' Initiative Forum
