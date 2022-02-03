European Citizens' Initiative: Commission decides to register initiative on European football and sports

The Commission yesterday decided to register a European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) entitled ‘Win It On The Pitch'.

The organisers of the initiative call on the Commission to protect a European model of sport “based on values, solidarity, sustainability and open competition”. They ask the Commission to adopt a Recommendation that provides a framework and guidelines for action from Member States “to protect the model of football in Europe, to recognise the social value of sport in European society and the specific nature of sport in the EU competition rules and to strengthen the EU vision and long-term policy on the future and governance of European sport”.

As the request for registration of ECI fulfils the formal conditions established in the relevant legislation, the Commission considers that this is legally admissible. The Commission has not analysed the substance of the initiative at this stage.

Next steps

Following yesterday's registration, the organisers have six months to open the signature collection. If a European Citizens' Initiative receives one million statements of support within one year from at least seven different Member States, the Commission will have to react. The Commission could decide either to take the request forward or not, and will be required to explain its reasoning.

