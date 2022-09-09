European Citizens' Initiative: Commission registers two new initiatives, on renewable energy and on protecting rural heritage

The Commission yesterday decided to register two European Citizens' Initiatives, entitled ‘Every European house equipped with 1 kW photovoltaic and 0.6 kW wind turbines using EU funding through the municipalities alone' and ‘Protect the EU's Rural Heritage, Food Security and Supply'.

The organisers of the initiative on renewable energies call for action to build and install the necessary infrastructure to supply households (including in the most isolated villages) with green energy, with a view to reducing their CO2 footprint. Moreover, they call for educating people on the advantages of green energy and training municipality employees on environmental matters.

The organisers of the initiative ‘Protect the EU's Rural Heritage, Food Security and Supply' call for a renewed EU commitment to promote regional heritage, rural sustainable growth and rising living standards in rural regions, in order to ensure the longevity of the EU's food-producing communities. They ask to promote rural job practices and activities that are at the heart of rural communities and to respect traditional crafting industries, as well as recognition of food security and agricultural supply materials. The organisers also ask to include the promotion of rural heritage and the recognition of food security and supply in the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

As these European Citizens' Initiatives (ECIs) fulfil the formal conditions, the Commission considers that they are legally admissible. The Commission has not analysed the substance of the proposals at this stage.

Next Steps

Following yesterday's registration, the organisers have 6 months to open the signature collection. If a European Citizens' Initiative receives 1 million statements of support within 1 year, from at least 7 different Member States, the Commission will have to react. The Commission could decide to take the request forward or not, and will be required to explain its reasoning.