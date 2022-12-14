techUK
|Printable version
European Commission approves new framework for EU-US data flows
Published today, the draft decision concludes that the new agreement, agreed in principle by the European Union (EU) and US in March 2022, will ensure an adequate level of protection for personal data transferred from the EU to the US.
The positive decision comes after years of negotiation following the Schrems II ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in July 2020, which invalidated the Privacy Shield mechanism used by organisations to facilitate transatlantic data flows.
Earlier this year, an Executive Order was signed by President Biden, outlining commitments the US would take to address the concerns raised by Schrems II. These include new obligations and safeguards for US Intelligence Services’ access and use of personal data, as well as detailed requirements for US companies joining the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework to comply with, such as facilitating avenues for individuals to seek redress.
In its decision, the European Commission (EC) itself states that its assessment does not seek a "point to point replication of Union rules," but rather that "the foreign system as a whole delivers the required level of protection," which deems it "essentially equivalent" to that ensured within the EU.
This is a widely welcomed development which will provide businesses of all sizes the legal certainty they need to transfer data between the two regions in order to innovate, enter new markets, and deliver basic services.
A long road ahead
However, the EC's positive decision is one step in a much longer process to formally adopt an adequacy decision with the US. The draft adequacy decision will be submitted to both the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), and a committee made up of representatives of EU Member States. The European Parliament can also weigh-in on the decision, given its right of scrutiny over adequacy decisions.
Once functioning, the EU-US Data Privacy Framework will be subject to periodic reviews, carried out by the EC, EDPB and competent US authorities. The first review will take place within one year after the framework comes into force, to ensure appropriate implementation and operation.
Despite the EC’s positive review, the new agreement will also need to withstand scrutiny by privacy activists, whose complaints struck down the former Privacy Shield, and Safe Harbour mechanism, which came before the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework.
Speaking at an event earlier this week, hosted by POLITICO, EU Justice Commissioner, Didier Reyners said the new EU-US pact has a "seven or eight out of ten chance" of weathering a legal challenge. It is expected that the new deal will go back to the CJEU for review. Max Schrems, the Austrian privacy campaigner who first called the former EU-US data sharing frameworks into question, has already made clear that he intends to challenge the newest pact.
Where does that leave the UK?
Today’s announcements mark a positive step for the UK Government, which is in the process of conducting its own speedy assessment of the Executive Order in order to secure an adequacy decision for UK-US data sharing, as announced earlier this year in a UK-US joint statement.
A positive adequacy decision for EU-US data sharing will provide the legal and political certainty needed to ensure that the EU’s data sharing agreement with the UK will remain intact, while the UK pushes ahead with determining an adequacy decision for UK-US data flows.
Until then, businesses across all sides of the Atlantic will no doubt closely follow developments in this area, and urge decision-makers to work at speed.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/european-commission-approves-new-framework-for-eu-us-data-flows.html
Latest News from
techUK
UK Government commits £110 million to levelling up UK telecoms R&D14/12/2022 15:20:00
The UK Government has committed to boosting 5G and 6G research with a £110 million fund.
Cyber Exchange launches report detailing the strong growth and investment across the UK cyber ecosystem14/12/2022 13:20:00
A new report explores how government and industry are working together to grow the sector and drive investment across all cyber companies in every nation and region of the UK.
COP15 UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD): Risks and Opportunities for Tech14/12/2022 12:20:00
Biodiversity is fast following climate as a key consideration for businesses of all sizes
Chancellor sets out new reforms for financial services13/12/2022 16:25:00
On 9 December, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremey Hunt MP, set out the ‘Edinburgh Reforms’ – proposals which HM Treasury believe will drive growth and competitiveness in the financial services sector.
UK and Japan launch new a digital partnership13/12/2022 13:33:00
The UK and Japan have announced a new digital partnership to boost their joint working in emerging tech, data sharing, supply chain resilience, online safety and data innovation among others.
Are we embracing digital ethics as a strategic, C-Suite issue and business enabler?13/12/2022 11:25:00
On 9th November 2022, techUK and Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) board member, Jessica Lennard, John Bowman of IBM, and Phillip James from Eversheds Sutherland discussed the key considerations for C-suite leaders in establishing digital ethics in their businesses, particularly in the context of artificial intelligence (AI)*.
A strategic approach to semiconductors is needed to ensure the future of British chips12/12/2022 11:25:00
The House of Commons Business Energy and Industrial Strategy Committees’ report into UK semiconductors emphasises the need for a more strategic approach to the UK chips industry to promote growth and secure the UK’s place in global value chains.
Ofcom publishes conclusions on future of mobile markets and spectrum08/12/2022 16:05:00
UK telecoms regulator, Ofcom, has recently published its conclusions from the ‘Meeting future demand for mobile data’ & ‘Future approach to mobile markets’ consultations, setting out its future regulatory approach to mobile markets and spectrum.