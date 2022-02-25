EU News
European Commission publishes enhanced surveillance report for Greece
The European Commission yesterday published the thirteenth enhanced surveillance report for Greece. The report is prepared in the context of the enhanced surveillance framework which serves to ensure continued support for the delivery of Greece's reform commitments following the successful completion of the financial assistance programme in 2018.
The report concludes that Greece has taken the necessary actions to achieve its specific commitments, despite the challenging circumstances that continue to be posed by the pandemic. The authorities delivered on specific commitments across various areas, notably as regards enhancing the efficiency of public administration, completing the administrative reorganisation of the Single Pension Fund and the simplification of investment licensing in the agreed sectors.
The European institutions welcome the authorities' close and constructive engagement in all areas and encourage the authorities to keep up the momentum and, where necessary, reinforce the efforts to remedy the delays partly caused by the pandemic.
Click here for the full press release
