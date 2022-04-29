EU News
European Diversity Month: Commission announces the winners of the first Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards
The European Commission yesterday announced the winners of the first European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards, aimed at highlighting towns, cities and regions across the EU leading by example in inclusive policies. The winners, spread across five Member States – Croatia, Germany, Romania, Spain and Sweden – have been recognised for their work to build fairer societies by promoting diversity and inclusion in terms of sex, racial and ethnic origin, religion and belief, disability, age, LGBTIQ rights and Roma integration.
Cologne, Germany is the gold-winner in the ‘local authorities above 50,000 inhabitants' category for its strategy to enhance diversity and inclusion, followed by Gothenburg, Sweden (silver) and Barcelona, Spain (bronze). Croatia's Koprivnica is the gold-winner for ‘local authorities with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants' for its strategy to support people with disabilities, followed by Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany (silver) and Antequera, Spain (bronze). Andalucía, Spain, is the gold-winner of the third, Roma-specific category for its Comprehensive Plan for the Inclusion of the Roma Community, followed by Gothenburg, Sweden (silver) and Grădinari, Romania (bronze).
Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová yesterday said:
“We have seen that in times of crisis, vulnerable groups face increased risks. Today, we honour these cities that are leading by example in protecting the dignity and freedom of everyone in our communities. As we celebrate the winners, we are reminded of the importance of such initiatives in support of the values which represent our union, at whichever level that may be.”
Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli yesterday said:
“Congratulations to all the winners of the first European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Award, as well as to all 82 local authorities that responded to the European Commission's call to promote and support diversity. Today, these local authorities have showcased in the best possible way how together we can uphold equality and diversity and strive to be inclusive for all.”
