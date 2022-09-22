European Health Union: A new EU approach on cancer detection – screening more and screening better

As part of the EU Cancer Screening Scheme to be put forward under Europe's Beating Cancer Plan, the Commission recently (20 September 2022) presented a new approach to support Member States increasing the uptake of cancer screening. Focusing on detection of cancers at an early stage, the objective of the proposed recommendation is to increase the number of screenings, covering more target groups and more cancers.

This new EU approach, based on the latest available scientific developments and evidence, will support Member States ensuring that 90% of the EU population who qualify for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings are offered such screening by 2025. The new recommendation also expands population-based organised cancer screening to include lung, prostate and, under certain circumstances, gastric cancers.

Vice-President for Promoting European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, recently said:

“Cancer is a health priority for us! In the past two years, COVID has taken a toll on cancer prevention, detection, and diagnosis. The sooner cancer is detected, it can make a real difference by increasing treatment options and saving lives. And for this, we need to boost cancer screening across the EU. Today, we again show our commitment to fight cancer decisively and collectively."

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, recently said:

“In 2020, an estimated 2.7 million people living in the EU were diagnosed with cancer and more than 1.3 million people lost their lives to this disease. We know that early diagnosis saves lives and improves quality of life. Today, under Europe's Beating Cancer Plan, we are setting a new course for cancer screening in the EU. With our new recommendations, the EU Cancer Screening Scheme will be covering cancer types that together account for almost 55% of all new cases diagnosed in the EU every year. Our new recommendations, based on scientific evidence and the excellence developed in cancer research of the last 20 years will reinforce our action across the EU to act early and fill the gap created by the impact of COVID-19 on cancer diagnosis and care. Together we can all make a difference to the cancer trends.”

The proposed Recommendation introduces a new EU approach for best practices to improve cancer screening, replacing the current one, which is in place since already 20 years and in urgent need of updating. The proposal is a flagship initiative of Europe's Beating Cancer Plan and reflects the latest available scientific developments and evidence. Financial support for the roll out of the new recommendations is available, with €38,5 million committed under the EU4Health Programme and €60 million under Horizon Europe. In addition, the Commission will propose additional funding for cancer screening under the 2023 EU4Health programme. Further support can also be provided from the European regional, cohesion and social funds.

