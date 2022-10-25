EU News
|Printable version
European Health Union: building a stronger EU health response
The Council yesterday adopted the final building blocks of the European Health Union: the Regulation on Serious cross-border health threats, the Regulation on the extended mandate of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the Emergency Framework Regulation to provide extra powers to the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA). These new rules complete the European Health Union, building a powerful legal framework to improve the EU's capacity in the vital areas of prevention, preparedness, surveillance, risk assessment, early warning, and response.
Welcoming the adoption, Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, yesterday said:
“Today's adoption by the Council of the three Regulations is a major achievement, and strengthens the EU Health Security Framework. With these new regulations, we have shown that we can move forward together, decisively, and fast. This legislation will work hand in hand with the financial support provided through the EU4Health Programme and the Recovery and Resilience Facility to ensure more resilient health systems across the EU. Collaboration and solidarity are key for the challenges ahead of us.”
Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, yesterday said:
“The central pillars of our European Health Union are now in place. The pandemic has shown the need for more Europe in public health, and a stronger capacity to protect citizens from health threats. With a stronger ECDC, an empowered HERA and a reinforced role for the EU in preventing, preparing for, and managing cross-border health threats, we now have additional tools to quickly react and respond to emerging health crises, decisively and with unity.”
With the adoption of the Serious cross-border threats to health Regulation, the EU will have:
- a robust preparedness planning and a more integrated surveillance system;
- a better capacity for accurate risk assessment and targeted response;
- solid mechanisms for joint procurement of medical countermeasures;
- the possibility to adopt common measures at EU level to address future cross-border health threats.
A stronger ECDC will not only issue recommendations to Member States regarding health threats preparedness, but also host a new excellence network of EU reference laboratories and establish an EU Health Task Force for rapid health interventions in the event of a major outbreak.
To be effective and operational in times of public health emergencies, the Emergency Framework Regulation will allow the establishment within HERA of a Health Crisis Board. This Board will rapidly coordinate at EU level the supply of and access to medical countermeasures. The Regulation also enables the activation of the EU fab facilities, emergency research and innovation plans and access to emergency funding.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Council sets out EU position for UN climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh (COP27)25/10/2022 14:33:00
The Council yesterday approved conclusions that will serve as the EU’s general negotiating position for the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to be held from 6 to 18 November 2022.
Parliament hosts Uber files whistleblower to discuss lobbying and workers’ rights25/10/2022 13:25:00
MEPs will hear from Uber’s former Head of Public Policy Mark MacGann about the company’s former lobbying practices and discuss how European workers’ rights have been affected.
Council adopts law on the emergency framework regarding medical countermeasures25/10/2022 12:38:00
EU ministers adopted a new EU law which facilitates the timely purchase of and access to medicines, vaccines and raw materials, activates emergency funding and enables the monitoring of production facilities when another health crisis hits.
Ukraine: International Expert Conference hosted by the Commission and G7 Presidency reaffirms unwavering commitment to support Ukraine's recovery25/10/2022 10:25:00
Today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his given capacity as German Presidency of the G7, will co-host the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernisation of Ukraine in Berlin.
Zero Pollution: Europeans seriously worried about air quality and call for stronger action25/10/2022 09:25:00
Europeans are worried about the effect of air pollution on health and the environment, according to a special Eurobarometer survey published yesterday.
Speech (by video message) by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira at the launch event for the Germany 2021-2027 JTF programmes24/10/2022 15:25:00
Speech given recently (21 October 2022) by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira at the launch event for the Germany 2021-2027 JTF programmes.
Opening remarks by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel following the meeting of the European Council of 21 October 202224/10/2022 14:33:00
Opening remarks given recently by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel following the meeting of the European Council of 21 October 2022.
World Polio Day: Joint statement by Commissioners Stella Kyriakides, Jutta Urpilainen and Director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control Dr Andrea Ammon24/10/2022 13:25:00
Today, 24 October, is World Polio Day. To mark this occasion, Commissioners for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, and the Director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Dr Andrea Ammon, gave a statement:
EU Cohesion Policy: €2.5 billion for a just climate transition in Germany24/10/2022 12:38:00
The German Länder North Rhine-Westphalia, Brandenburg, Saxony and Saxony Anhalt recently (21 October 2022) launch the Just Transition Fund (JTF) programming to support their fair transition to a green economy.