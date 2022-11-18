EU News
European Health Union: HERA secures up to 2 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine
The Commission's Health Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), yesterday signed a Joint Procurement Framework contract with the company Bavarian Nordic, for the supply of up to 2 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine in the course of 2023 and 2024. This offers 14 participating countries the possibility to purchase doses to address their medium- and long-term needs and build stockpiles. The first deliveries under the joint procurement of the vaccine doses will start in the second quarter of 2023.
The Commission remains focused on preventing monkeypox from becoming endemic in Europe, as outlined in a joint statement by the Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, and WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge.
While the Joint Procurement contract signed with Bavarian Nordic intends to meet the middle and long-term needs of participating countries, it complements the work over recent months by HERA and the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA) to procure over 334,000 vaccine doses to cover the immediate needs of Member States, using EU funds for the first time. This is also in addition to the purchase of over 10,000 doses of tecovirimat, a treatment for monkeypox.
