The European Parliament’s Rapporteurs for the Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA) launched their draft report on the legislation on 12 November. The report’s recommended changes principally aim to centralise the interpretation of CADA’s provisions; ensure data centre deployment meets sustainability targets; and expand CADA’s scope to include non-public Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sectors.

The EU Rapporteurs’ recommendations would expand the scope, and impact, of CADA through explicit inclusion of private sector bodies operating in NIS2 Annex I Sectors of High Criticality. This in turn would have a wider impact on progress towards the EU’s legitimate goals of reducing dependence on a handful of technology suppliers and building its own technology capacity.

Below you will find the key recommendations affecting the provision of services by UK-based companies made by the EU Rapporteurs and our analysis of their likely impact on UK and EU businesses.

EU Parliament Rapporteur Recommendations

The EU Parliament’s committees appoint ‘Rapporteurs’ to lead the Committee’s work on legislation, including the presenting of reports to the European Parliament on draft legislation. As the European Parliament referred CADA to both the Committee for Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) and the Committee for the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO), there are two Rapporteurs for CADA: Diego Solier of Spain (European Conservatives and Reformists Group) of the former committee and Reinier van Lanschot of the Netherlands (Greens-European Free Alliance) from the latter.

The Rapporteurs’ report outlines the same overarching goals for the legislation as the European Commission’s draft, with several differences in the main text reflecting the Rapporteurs’ differing approach. The Rapporteurs’ recommendations aim to ensure ‘one common European standard, rather than 27 national ones’, meaning greater centralisation of interpreting and managing CADA’s provisions; greater ‘robustness’ in the sovereignty framework; and improving the roles of public acceptance and sustainability in data centre deployment.

Article 31 and expansion of the tier system to non-public entities

One of the most significant changes would be an expansion of the four-tier system (known as Union Assurance Level or UAL) to NIS2 Annex I Sectors of High Criticality. The Rapporteurs’ proposed amendment to Article 31 is as follows:

Entities referred to in Annex I to Directive (EU) 2022/2555 that are not public sector bodies shall, as part of their cybersecurity risk-management measures under Article 21 of that Directive and not as a separate procedure, carry out similar assessments as those set out in Article 29 to assess whether specific services, operations, activities or identifiable workloads relying on cloud computing services are critical to the continuity of essential services, public security or public order and, on that basis, whether Union assurance level 2, 3 or 4 is necessary and proportionate.

This expansion would not cover entities but rather ‘activities’ in the affected sectors:

The identification of a critical activity shall not extend the corresponding Union assurance requirements to the entity as a whole, or to unrelated commercial activities, internal administrative functions, cloud environments or workloads that do not materially support the identified critical activity. Where infrastructure is shared between critical and non-critical activities, compliance may be demonstrated by effective technical, organisational or contractual segregation, provided that the safeguards applicable to the identified critical activity are not undermined.

Centralisation of regulatory interpretation

The Rapporteurs also recommend removing Member States’ power to interpret which sectors fall into which tiers by proposing a set list (located in Annex IIa) which Member States would be expected to follow and could only deviate from by notifying the Commission and filling in documented risk assessments. For example, tier/UAL 3 would cover critical healthcare information, social security and tax records; whereas tier/UAL 4 meanwhile would cover classified information, defence and intelligence activities. The European Commission would have the power to add to these lists through ‘delegated acts.’

The Rapporteurs have also included recommendations that would prevent the Commission from weakening the UAL-system through ‘delegated acts’.

Third-country access

The Rapporteurs have proposed some measures easing third-country access to Article 18. These include allowing the Commission to use ‘delegated acts’ to implement the article rather than ‘implementing acts’ and allowing operations in scope to be conducted by EU ‘residents’ rather than just EU citizens. There are also changes to relax telemetry and metadata localisation requirements.

Defence and national security

The Rapporteurs’ recommendations list both ‘national security’ and ‘defence’ under tier/UAL 4, which have both been taken out of scope by the Council’s draft text. The inclusion of defence and national security in the tier/UAL 4 list in Annex IIa suggests a desire to keep these terms within scope.

Migration from non-compliant platforms

The Rapporteurs have recommended strict time limits, with a recommendation of six months in their report, for entities to migrate from non-compliant platforms.

Analysis

techUK’s Protecting Sovereignty through Partnership report outlines the impact of CADA on the UK economy as between £19.55 billion and £22.34 billion over the next five years. This is the estimated equivalent of between 41% and 47% of projected UK GDP growth over the same period. This was reached through a conservative calculation based on the impact of UK firms losing access to public sector contracts in tier/UAL 3 and 4 only. Critically, this figure includes an estimate of the likely spillover into the private sector of 10%, which the Rapporteurs’ recommendations would likely increase.

The Rapporteurs’ recommendations would therefore increase the impact of CADA on UK firms by formalising requirements for non-public firms in NIS2 Annex I Sectors of High Criticality. This will either place significant requirements on UK firms operating within private EU cloud markets or it will block UK firms from operating in certain sectors entirely, depending on the level of access the UK is granted under CADA.

Other recommendations by the Rapporteurs pose their own issues for UK companies:

The inclusion of ‘national security’ and ‘defence’ in tier/UAL 4 would pose significant problems for UK defence companies seeking to export to NATO allies in the EU.

The proposed power of the Commission to add to Annex IIa via ‘delegated acts’ holds the potential for scope creep, which Member States would be subject to following the removal of their power to interpret.

Language allowing EU ‘residents’ to work in sectors and hold decision-making authority does not address the potentially significant costs of localisation of infrastructure and operations the legislation is likely to demand.

There would also be a significant impact on EU bodies’ ability to procure cloud services as a result of these proposals. The expansion of scope to non-public bodies working in sectors classified as NIS2 Annex I Sectors of High Criticality, combined with strict migration timelines, would lead to extremely high demand for EU-based services that the EU, as shown by its proposal of CADA in the first place, is unable to provide. This will leave in-scope public and non-public EU bodies less technologically capable by foreclosing access to the best technology if it is based outside the EU.

It is unlikely the Rapporteurs’ proposals will be accepted in full, as these are ongoing negotiations. techUK supports the EU’s goals for CADA of reducing reliance on a handful of foreign suppliers and increasing domestic technology capacity, and we will continue to work through the EU’s trialogue process to ensure that final legislation best fulfils the EU’s legitimate goals.

Next steps

CADA’s impact on the UK was not addressed at the UK-EU Summit. Instead, the UK government must work with the EU to establish a pathway which will ensure the UK is as included as possible under the provisions of CADA. This should include actions the UK can take to demonstrate it will contribute to the EU’s goals for the legislation and, therefore, to justify inclusion.

techUK is also looking for practical case studies showing how interconnected the UK and EU technology markets are and what EU customers, services and economies could lose if UK-owned and controlled companies are excluded under CADA’s Level 3 and 4 requirements. We are looking for short case studies of operations, partnerships or services from UK headquartered companies with European operations that would be disrupted, particularly in the public sector. Companies wishing to contribute a case study should contact sabina.ciofu@techuk.org and archie.breare@techuk.org.

techUK will also be taking a delegation to the EU Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg in December, giving members the opportunity to put their concerns on CADA straight to MEPs. You can find out more and register on our website.