European Peace Facility: Council adopts assistance measure in support of the Moldovan Armed Forces

The Council yesterday adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility worth €40 million for the benefit of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova.

The assistance measure will strengthen the capacities of the Moldovan Armed Forces’ logistics, mobility, command and control, cyber-defence, unmanned aerial reconnaissance and tactical communications units by providing relevant non-lethal equipment, supplies and services, including equipment-related training.

This assistance measure will complement the €7 million assistance measure adopted in December 2021 which strengthens the capacities of the Military Medical Service and the Engineering Battalion of the Armed Forces.

The latest assistance measure is the proof of the EU's commitment to strengthen the capacities of the Republic of Moldova with the aim of enhancing its national security, stability and resilience.

Background

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 to finance all Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) actions in the areas of military and defence, with the aim of preventing conflict, preserving peace and strengthening international security and stability. In particular, the European Peace Facility allows the EU to finance actions designed to strengthen the capacities of non EU countries and regional and international organisations relating to military and defence matters.

