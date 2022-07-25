European Peace Facility: EU support to Ukraine increased to €2.5 billion

The Council recently (22 July 2022) adopted two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) aimed to step up the EU's support for the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing Russian military aggression.

Thanks to the 5th tranche worth €500 million mobilised yesterday, the EU contribution under the EPF for Ukraine will now total €2.5 billion.

Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy recently said:

The EU remains focused & steadfast in its support for Ukraine in its fight for freedom and independence. Ukraine needs more arms; we will provide them. In this context, EU Member States agreed to mobilise a 5th tranche of military assistance of €500 million, making this a total of €2.5 billion of military equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In line with the current priorities expressed by the Ukrainian government, and the support provided so far, the assistance measures consist of €490 million for military equipment designed to deliver lethal force for defensive purposes, and €10 million intended to cover the provision of equipment and supplies, such as personal protective equipment, first aid kits, and fuel.

Background

Previous assistance measures were agreed on 28 February, 23 March, 13 April 2022 and 23 May.

The EU firmly stands with Ukraine and will continue to provide strong support for Ukraine’s overall economic, military, social and financial resilience, including humanitarian aid.

The EU resolutely condemns Russia’s indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and urges Russia to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. International humanitarian law, including on the treatment of prisoners of war, must be respected. Ukrainians, notably children, who have been forcibly removed to Russia must be immediately allowed to return safely. Russia, Belarus and all those responsible for war crimes and the other most serious crimes will be held to account for their actions, in accordance with international law.

In its conclusions of 23-24 June 2022, the European Council stressed that the EU remained strongly committed to providing further military support to help Ukraine exercise its inherent right of self-defence against the Russian aggression and defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Press contacts

Verónica Huertas Cerdeira

Press officer

+32 2 281 45 48

+32 470 88 21 99

If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.