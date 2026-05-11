European Political Community Summit in Armenia: UK statement to the OSCE

The UK welcomed Armenia’s successful hosting of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, reaffirmed UK support for Armenia’s democratic resilience, and highlighted the agreement of a new UK–Armenia Strategic Partnership (07 May 2026).

Thank you, Mr Chair. And I thank the delegation of Armenia for updating us on the European Political Community Summit held in Yerevan earlier this week.

The UK warmly welcomes Armenia’s hosting of the EPC and commends the Armenian authorities for the smooth organisation of the Summit. We were pleased that the OSCE was invited to attend and that the Secretary General was able to participate.

My Prime Minister met Prime Minister Pashinyan in the margins of the Summit. He commended the significant steps taken to secure peace in the region and thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan for his leadership on the issue.

My Prime Minister also underlined the UK’s steadfast support for Armenia’s democratic resilience – including through practical co-operation on counter-disinformation, cyber security, and supporting an independent judiciary and media.

As the next step in deepening our relationship, our leaders agreed a new UK–Armenia Strategic Partnership, marking a step change in the bilateral relationship and taking cooperation to a new level across defence and security, economic growth, and democratic resilience.