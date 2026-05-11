Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
European Political Community Summit in Armenia: UK statement to the OSCE
The UK welcomed Armenia’s successful hosting of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, reaffirmed UK support for Armenia’s democratic resilience, and highlighted the agreement of a new UK–Armenia Strategic Partnership (07 May 2026).
Thank you, Mr Chair. And I thank the delegation of Armenia for updating us on the European Political Community Summit held in Yerevan earlier this week.
The UK warmly welcomes Armenia’s hosting of the EPC and commends the Armenian authorities for the smooth organisation of the Summit. We were pleased that the OSCE was invited to attend and that the Secretary General was able to participate.
My Prime Minister met Prime Minister Pashinyan in the margins of the Summit. He commended the significant steps taken to secure peace in the region and thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan for his leadership on the issue.
My Prime Minister also underlined the UK’s steadfast support for Armenia’s democratic resilience – including through practical co-operation on counter-disinformation, cyber security, and supporting an independent judiciary and media.
As the next step in deepening our relationship, our leaders agreed a new UK–Armenia Strategic Partnership, marking a step change in the bilateral relationship and taking cooperation to a new level across defence and security, economic growth, and democratic resilience.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/european-political-community-summit-in-armenia-uk-statement-to-the-osce
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Statement: FCDO summons Chinese Ambassador11/05/2026 16:10:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office summoned the Chinese Ambassador on Friday 8 May following convictions under the National Security Act.
Settlements in the West Bank are a flagrant violation of international law and must cease: UK statement at the UN Arria meeting on the West Bank11/05/2026 14:10:00
Statement given recently (08 May 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Arria meeting on the West Bank.
UK and others announce that the recipient of the 2026 Democracy Defenders Award is PromoLex from Moldova.08/05/2026 15:10:00
The Democracy Defenders Award recognises the contribution civil society makes to promoting democracy in the OSCE region. PromoLex promotes democratic values, developing a strong civil society and implementing internationally recognised human rights standards in Moldova (07 May 2026).
UNISFA plays a critical role in protecting civilians and maintaining stability in Abyei: UK statement at the UN Security Council08/05/2026 12:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Jess Jambert-Gray, Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council meeting on Sudan and South Sudan.
Russia’s assault on Europe’s post-war security order: UK statement to the OSCE08/05/2026 11:05:00
The UK condemns Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which is a direct attack on the security architecture built after the Second World War.
UNISFA plays a critical role in protecting civilians and maintaining stability in Abyei: UK statement at the UN Security Council08/05/2026 10:10:00
Statement by Jess Jambert-Gray, Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council meeting on Sudan and South Sudan.
Russia’s assault on Europe’s post-war security order: UK statement to the OSCE07/05/2026 16:05:00
The UK condemns Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which is a direct attack on the security architecture built after the Second World War. Russia has eroded trust, violated OSCE commitments, and undermined the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful dispute resolution.
Foreign Secretary's statement: Hantavirus outbreak, 6 May 202607/05/2026 14:10:00
A statement from the Foreign Secretary on the Hantavirus outbreak.
Russia must cease threats and attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE07/05/2026 12:20:00
UK Counsellor, Ankur Narayan, warns that such actions violate international humanitarian law and undermine OSCE norms built since the Second World War to maintain security. Russia must cease these attacks immediately and to agree to a ceasefire as a first step towards a just and lasting peace (06 May 2026).
Healthcare workers must never be targets in conflict: UK statement at the UN Arria meeting on protecting medical care in conflict amid evolving threats07/05/2026 11:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Jess Jambert-Gray, Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Arria meeting on protecting medical care in conflict amid evolving threats.