EU News
|Printable version
European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day: Statement by President von der Leyen, Vice-President Jourová and Commissioner Dalli
Ahead of the Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, on 2 August, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Věra Jourová, Vice-President for Values and Transparency, and Helena Dalli, Commissioner for Equality, stated:
“On the European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, we commemorate the hundreds of thousands of Roma victims of the Holocaust who suffered and were murdered under the Nazi regime.
“We may never forget the Roma persecution during the Holocaust. We also cannot turn a blind eye to the challenges and discrimination Roma minority is still facing.
“We work closely with our Member States to fight anti-gypsyism. This year we will present a first assessment of the national Roma strategies. In our Union, we strive for openness, tolerance and respect for human dignity for all people.
“Only with this spirit can we fight racism and discrimination.”
Background
In 2015, the European Parliament declared 2 August as the annual European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day to commemorate the 500,000 European Roma murdered in Nazi-occupied Europe, representing at least a quarter of their total population at that time.
In 2020, the European Commission adopted the EU Roma Strategic Framework, which aims to give all Roma the opportunity to realise their full potential. To this end, the framework sets out a comprehensive three-pillar approach: equality with all other members of society, social and economic inclusion, and participation in political, social, economic and cultural life.
Tomorrow, on 2 August, Commissioner Dalli will visit the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. Commissioner Dalli will meet with the Director of the Auschwitz Museum and visit Blocks 13 and 27. The Commissioner will pay respect in a commemoration speech at the memorial site and lay a wreath in honour of the Roma victims of Holocaust. In the afternoon, the Commissioner will meet with young people, many of whom are from Ukraine, with a special focus on youth, education and remembrance, as well as the aggression against Ukraine; and then will join these young people in meeting with survivors of the Holocaust.
This autumn, we will deliver a first Report on the assessment of the National Strategies on Roma. This report will assess the National Strategic Frameworks submitted by the Member States. It will also look into how Member States address the fight against antigypsyism and what measures they have put in place to promote awareness of Roma cultures, language and history, including the memory of the Roma Holocaust and reconciliation processes.
For More Information
Roma equality, inclusion and participation in the EU
Latest News from
EU News
EU disburses €50 million of Macro-Financial Assistance to the Republic of Moldova01/08/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has disbursed €50 million in macro-financial assistance (MFA) to the Republic of Moldova, of which €35 million in long-term loans on concessional terms and €15 million in grants.
European Commission disburses first tranche of the new €1 billion macro-financial assistance for Ukraine01/08/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has today disbursed the first half (€500 million) of a new €1 billion macro-financial assistance (MFA) operation for Ukraine.
Social Europe: More transparent and predictable working conditions for workers in EU01/08/2022 13:25:00
Today is the deadline for EU Member States to transpose the Directive on transparent and predictable working conditions into national law.
Lebanon: Declaration of the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the situation in the country01/08/2022 10:38:00
The European Union and its member states remain extremely concerned about the severe socioeconomic crisis in Lebanon and its impact on all of Lebanon’s vulnerable populations.
State aid: Commission approves €2.9 billion Italian scheme to support companies in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine01/08/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €2.9 billion Italian scheme to support the liquidity needs of companies in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Latvia's request for €201 million disbursement under Recovery and Resilience Facility29/07/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has today endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Latvia's payment request for €201 million in grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
Central African Republic: Council extends the mandates of the civilian advisory mission and the military training mission29/07/2022 15:25:00
The Council adopted two decisions concerning the European Union CSDP (Common Security and Defence Policy) missions in the Central African Republic: the civilian advisory mission EUAM RCA, and the military training mission EUTM RCA.
Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of VOO and Brutélé by Orange29/07/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition of VOO and Brutélé by Orange under the EU Merger Regulation.
Digital Economy and Society Index 2022: overall progress but digital skills, SMEs and 5G networks lag behind29/07/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission yesterday published the results of the 2022 Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), which tracks the progress made in EU Member States in digital.
Commission publishes 2021 Annual Burden Survey outlining EU efforts to simplify legislation29/07/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission has today published the 2021 Annual Burden Survey, which presents concrete examples of simplification of EU rules in areas such as agriculture and rural development, competition, communications, health and food safety, transport and mobility, and the single market.