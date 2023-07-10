Scottish Government
|Printable version
European Social Fund and European Regional Development Fund: monitoring and evaluation strategy
European Social Fund and European Regional Development Fund: monitoring and evaluation strategy for the 2014 to 2020 Scottish operational programmes.
Overview
Introduction
This document is the evaluation plan for the Scottish Government, in its role as Managing Authority (MA) of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and European Social Fund (ESF). It has been prepared with respect to various European Commission-produced guidance including, Guidance documents on Evaluation Plans for ESF and ERDF building-upon Scotland’s prior experience of evaluating European Structural and Investment fund (ESIF) programmes.
The role of ESF and ERDF in Scotland
The European Structural and Investment Funds provide European Union Member States with financial assistance to deliver the EU2020 strategy of Smart, Sustainable and Inclusive Growth, increasing economic activity and employment across the EU.
The EU2020 strategy focuses on five ambitious goals in the areas of employment, innovation, education, poverty reduction and climate/energy. The Scottish Government Economic Strategy highlights the same areas for growth and development. The main objective is therefore to focus on how Scotland can best align the investments which have the greatest impact on long-term sustainable growth. The programmes focus in particular on:
- SME competitiveness through innovation, digital take-up and business models, export and globalisation, investment, and leadership development
- digital roll out and take up in hard-to-reach areas and remote communities
- encouraging and supporting low carbon investment and innovation, including low carbon transport solutions
- resource efficiency in business and industry
- increasing employability for individuals facing multiple barriers to participation
- social innovation and social inclusion
- increasing mid and higher-level skills focused on vocational skills and STEM subjects in particular, and aligned to regional skills plans to ensure business and employment opportunities for those developing these skills
Scotland’s justifications for the selection of thematic objectives and investment priorities are set out in more detail in the ERDF and ESF Operational Programmes.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/european-regional-development-fund-and-european-social-fund-monitoring-and-evaluation-strategy/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
New grant funding to decarbonise public sector buildings10/07/2023 15:05:00
A new funding scheme has been launched offering up to £20 million in grants to support local authorities, universities and arm’s-length external organisations decarbonise their buildings.
Pay deal agreed07/07/2023 16:20:00
A record 12.4% pay increase for junior doctors and doctors in training for 2023/24 has been agreed with the British Medical Association.
Drug Law Reform proposals07/07/2023 13:05:00
Decriminalisation of all drugs for personal supply is one of a number of polices which the Scottish Government is calling on the UK Government to implement in a new paper on drug law reform.
Call to UK Government to secure future of research funding programme06/07/2023 16:25:00
First Minister writes to Prime Minister on Horizon Europe.
Health Secretary marks 75th anniversary of the NHS05/07/2023 14:20:00
Staff thanked for their efforts and dedication.
Improving animal welfare standards05/07/2023 10:05:00
Licensing for businesses such as dog walkers, canine fertility services and dog groomers is being considered to improve animal welfare standards.
Scottish Welfare Fund: action plan04/07/2023 15:05:00
Sets out improvements to the way crisis support is delivered in Scotland.