European Statutory Instruments Committee publishes Eleventh report
Following the Committee's meeting on Tuesday 1 February, its eleventh report of Session 2021-22 has been published.
The Committee agreed that the negative procedure should apply to the following instrument:
- Pesticides (Revocation) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022
Click here to read more about the role of the Committee.
You can find proposed negative instruments, and follow their scrutiny journey, using the Parliamentary Statutory Instruments tracker.
The Committee welcomes comments from the public. If you would like to comment on a proposed negative instrument which has been laid for sifting by the Committee please use our engagement tool ESIPET.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/393/european-statutory-instruments-committee/news/160781/european-statutory-instruments-committee-publishes-eleventh-report/
