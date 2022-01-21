Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
European Statutory Instruments Committee publishes Tenth report
Following the Committee's meeting on Tuesday 18 January, its tenth report of Session 2021-22 has been published.
The Committee agreed that the negative procedure should apply to the following instrument:
- European Qualifications (Health and Social Care Professions) (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Calling for respect and co-operation to build a stronger Union for the 21st century20/01/2022 15:33:00
Following its inquiry into the future governance of the UK, the Constitution Committee has published its report: Respect and Co-operation: Building a Stronger Union for the 21st century.
Details yet to be fleshed out on costly green jobs ambitions, Government admits20/01/2022 11:38:00
In its response to the Environmental Audit Committee’s report, Green Jobs, the Government has confirmed that key government departments are not currently represented in its Green Jobs Delivery Group, and that no changes will be made to the national curriculum to embed environmental sustainability in education.
Asylum reforms would undermine UK’s human rights obligations19/01/2022 11:15:00
The Government reforms of the asylum system, as proposed in the Nationality and Borders Bill, would fail to meet the UK’s human rights obligations and risk exacerbating the already unacceptable backlog of claims, a report by the Joint Committee on Human Rights has found.
England and Wales Cricket Board and Chairs of County clubs questioned racism in cricket18/01/2022 10:15:00
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee follow up its Report published last week on racism in cricket in a hearing with the England and Wales Cricket Board and Chairs of four county clubs later this month.
European Statutory Instruments Committee publishes Ninth report14/01/2022 15:33:00
Following the Committee's meeting on Tuesday 11 January, its ninth report of Session 2021-22 has been published.
Public funding for cricket must depend on progress to tackle racism14/01/2022 11:38:00
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee’s Report into racism in cricket urges the Government to limit public funding for the game unless there is demonstrable progress on ridding racist behaviour from clubs and among spectators.
Committee on Standards releases a report on the conduct of Daniel Kawczynski MP14/01/2022 10:15:00
This report arises from an investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards into Mr Kawczynski’s conduct, following a complaint from the Chair of the Independent Expert Panel (IEP).
Central bank digital currencies: a solution in search of a problem? Report published13/01/2022 16:20:00
The Economic Affairs Committee has published its report, ‘Central bank digital currencies: a solution in search of a problem?’
‘Chemical cocktail’ of sewage, slurry and plastic polluting English rivers puts public health and nature at risk13/01/2022 13:33:00
Poor water quality in English rivers is a result of chronic underinvestment and multiple failures in monitoring, governance and enforcement, the Environmental Audit Committee warns.