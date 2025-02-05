Home Office
European Union and UK hold second Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in London
The second EU-UK Counter-Terrorism Dialogue took place in London on 4 February 2025, strengthening the UK and EU’s strategic cooperation on counter-terrorism.
On 4 February 2025, the second EU-UK Counter-Terrorism Dialogue, established by the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), took place in London.
The United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) discussed a wide range of counter-terrorism issues, including assessments of the evolving terrorist threat landscape, and an exchange of best practice on the UK and EU response, in order to protect our citizens. This included continued cooperation through multilateral fora and with other third countries.
The UK and EU also discussed strategic approaches to countering terrorism and a range of topics related to the identification of travellers of Counter-Terrorism concern, and technology, including responses to terrorist content online and emerging technologies.
The UK and EU jointly welcomed the productive discussions and agreed to continue these important exchanges. Both sides underlined the strategic importance of the unique relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom in addressing these challenges.
They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to continue to strengthen cooperation on Counter-Terrorism, in line with our shared values and the agreement between the President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to strengthen the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.
The UK delegation was chaired by Chloe Squires, Director General for Homeland Security and Jonathan Emmett, Director of Counter-Terrorism & Homeland Security Strategy in the Home Office, who were accompanied by officials from the Home Office, and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
On the EU side, the Dialogue was chaired by Maciej Stadejek, Deputy Managing Director for Security and Defence Policy, of the European External Action Service (EEAS). Representatives from the European Commission, including the Director Internal Security from the Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs, Floriana Sipala, and the EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator, Bartjan Wegter, also joined. The delegation included a representative from the Polish Presidency on behalf of EU Member States.
The next Counter-Terrorism Dialogue will be held in Brussels.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/european-union-and-uk-hold-second-counter-terrorism-dialogue-in-london
