RUSI
|Printable version
Europe’s Defence Coalitions Need Someone to Own the Outcome
EU leaders are pushing capability coalitions. The next question is who is responsible when the capability does not materialise.
Coalitions Create an Accountability Problem
At its October meeting, the European Council urged member states to step up capability coalitions and joint defence projects. That is the right direction. Europe cannot wait for a single federal defence structure before acting.
Europe’s defence capacity is inevitably fragmented. A military operation may depend on a French port, a German railway, a Polish electricity network, privately operated telecommunications and capabilities supplied by countries outside the EU.
They do not need a common owner. But somebody must be responsible for whether the system works when it is needed.
Defence remains largely national. Ports, railways, electricity networks, airports, telecommunications, industrial sites and logistics facilities sit under different owners, regulators and levels of government. The UK and Norway are outside the EU, while NATO includes the US. No institution owns the complete system.
Common capacity therefore cannot depend on common ownership. What matters is whether the different components can produce the required effect, at the required time and for the required duration.
Military capability already works this way. Maritime capacity is a system of ships, surveillance, weapons, crews, ammunition, maintenance, communications, infrastructure, intelligence and logistics. Possessing the components somewhere is of little use if they cannot operate together when required.
The same logic should apply across borders.
Europe is unlikely to create a single institution responsible for every strategic capability. Waiting for one risks making institutional perfection an excuse for inaction.
A more practical approach would start with a small group of willing countries and a limited number of capabilities: military mobility, logistics, air and missile defence, surveillance, communications, industrial sustainment or energy resilience.
A more balanced transatlantic alliance requires European countries to understand what they can generate and sustain themselves, what they depend on others to provide and where those dependencies create unacceptable risk
For each capability, the starting point should be the result that countries need to produce.
What capacity already exists? Who controls it? Which critical components are nationally available, jointly provided or contractually assured? Which depend on an ally outside the group? Where are the bottlenecks, and who is responsible for closing them before a crisis?
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/europes-defence-coalitions-need-someone-own-outcome
Latest News from
RUSI
Who Polices the Blockchain? The Binance Heist and the New Gatekeepers05/11/2026 14:25:00
The institutions that have the authority to police international finance are no longer necessarily the institutions that possess the capabilities to do so.
Bibi and the Blockchain: When a Prime Minister Plans for Sanctions Evasion03/11/2026 11:05:00
Benjamin Netanyahu’s interest in cryptocurrency reveals both the continuing power of financial sanctions and the current limits of technological attempts to circumvent them.
Operation Rummy: Franco-British Nuclear Cooperation Strengthens European Deterrence02/11/2026 14:25:00
Operation Rummy, the first joint Franco-British nuclear air exercise, deepens bilateral deterrence and offers a template for wider European nuclear cooperation.
From Human Proxies to Autonomous Adaptation: The Next Phase of Russia's Hybrid Activity30/10/2026 09:25:00
Russia’s disposable sabotage networks already give Moscow room to manoeuvre. AI agents that adapt autonomously could make that strategy of optionality cheaper and more persistent.
Middle Powers and the Illusion of a Post-America Middle East29/10/2026 14:25:00
Gulf diplomacy fuels claims of a middle-power moment, but the Iran war exposes limits to strategic autonomy and enduring US supremacy.
Why the Netherlands Must Hold the Line on ASML27/10/2026 14:25:00
If the Netherlands agrees to US export controls, it must be mindful of its vulnerability to retaliatory measures from Beijing.
Defence Spending: Challenges for the Budget and Beyond27/10/2026 11:05:00
Funding further increases in defence spending would require hard choices – cutting spending elsewhere, raising taxes or borrowing more – both at this Budget and in the years ahead.
Why Kazakhstan Joined Both the American and Chinese AI Initiatives26/10/2026 14:25:00
Kazakhstan did not choose between Washington’s Pax Silica and Beijing’s WAICO: it joined both. It needs technology from both superpowers, and a say in the rules.