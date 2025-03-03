Chatham House
Europe’s leaders are finding a way to deal with Trump – but clarity on Ukraine remains elusive
EXPERT COMMENT
Washington hosted a week of relatively friendly talks. But discussions of European security were not productive.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was one of four European leaders President Donald Trump received in Washington this week, following Polish President Andrzej Duda and French President Emmanuel Macron, and before Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. With Trump it is hard to say for sure, but it would appear there is more to play for in the transatlantic partnership than the fallout from the Munich Security Conference suggested.
The statements of US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance around the time of Munich had seemed like a death knell for Europe’s relationship with the US, but that may yet prove to have been more noise than signal.
After all, Trump’s willingness to entertain four European leaders shows that he could be uncomfortable walking away from Europe. The US has been signposting a rebalancing in its global commitments for more than two decades. But that shift is still more likely to be gradual than abrupt, even under Trump – since all partners including the US have a great deal at stake.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/02/europes-leaders-are-finding-way-deal-trump-clarity-ukraine-remains-elusive
