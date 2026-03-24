Europe's Power is Defined by the Ability to Take Action in Ukraine

Only Europe can take the action necessary to defeat Russia, save Ukraine and the international rules-based order, and reclaim the bloc's geopolitical power.

Europe’s red lines on support for Ukraine continue to invite Putin to destroy more of Ukraine and further destroy the international rules based order. While Ukraine shields the peace of NATO nations from Russia’s aggression, Europe’s political formula of ‘supporting Ukraine for as long as it fights’ is humiliatingly inadequate. To claim its geopolitical power, Europe must take action in Ukraine.

When Ukrainians are asked what kind of support their country needs, most politicians in Europe prefer they do not answer honestly. Ukrainians are welcome to discuss military aid, financial support, increased sanctions, or even international justice for Russian perpetrators of war crimes, but the expectation of direct European military involvement in Russia’s war is a forbidden topic. It is a red line which makes friends of Ukraine uncomfortable, and friends of Russia in Europe furious.

After 12 years of one of the bloodiest wars on the planet since World War II, Europe still expects Ukraine to defend against Russia’s war and genocide on its own. The firm rejection by European governments of even a hint of their possible military action in Ukraine remains Europe’s main geopolitical weakness. This also allows Moscow to believe it can achieve its genocidal objectives in Ukraine by prolonging its war and pushing it further, counting on Ukraine to run out of people and resources with which to defend itself.

The future of a united Europe as a global power hinges on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia’s defeat can secure this future. This objective cannot be achieved by Europe staying out of the fight and outsourcing its protection from Russia to Ukraine. The sleeping giant of Europe can be awakened not by speeches at conferences, but by action that proves its strength. Europe’s power is defined by its ability to act in Ukraine. The first move of this awakened giant should be a Humanitarian Military Mission to help defend civilians and critical infrastructure – particularly nuclear facilities – from Russia’s war of annihilation.

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