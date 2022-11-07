Europe’s top tech scale-ups announced at Web Summit

Four Tech Rocketship Awards winners announced at Web Summit in Lisbon.

Four winners revealed from across Europe

Winners represent range of sectors, including digital health, cyber security and artificial intelligence

All finalists to receive a personalised business development package, connecting them to the UK

The UK Government’s 2022 tech scale-ups programme, the Tech Rocketship Awards, reached its conclusion recently (04 November 2022). The Awards identified the brightest and best tech companies and will accelerate the global growth of its winners, through curated programmes connecting them with the UK’s ecosystem of investors, incubators and High Potential Opportunity (HPO) clusters.

The Grand Finale saw eight finalists battle it out in live ‘dragons den’ style pitches in front of an expert panel of judges at the residence of His Majesty’s Ambassador to Portugal, Chris Sainty. The finalists were invited to the UK pavilion at Web Summit afterwards for an awards ceremony.

The Tech Rocketship Awards Categories were: AI, 5G, Agri-Tech, Digital Health, Cybersecurity, Climate Tech and a Trailblazers Award – Diversity in Tech.

Winners:

Gold – Digital Health – Enbiosis (Turkey): Analyses the human gut microbiome using metadata and AI to provide personalized health and wellness solutions.

Silver – Cyber Security – Facephi (Spain): Provides secure user digital identity verification and specialises in digital onboarding and biometric authentication solutions.

Bronze – Artificial Intelligence – Jungle AI (The Netherlands): Applies AI to increase the uptime and performance of electromechanical assets such as wind turbines, solar farms or industrial production lines.

Trailblazers Award (Promoting Diversity in Tech) – Digital Health – Resistomap (Finland): The first end-to-end platform in the world that monitors antibiotic resistance bacteria and pre-warns clients in case of a potential outbreak.

Chris Barton, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Europe recently said:

There is no better place for ambitious tech companies to grow than the UK. This is the number one country in Europe for Unicorns, and UK tech VC investment is the third largest in the world. Our tech sector is the home of forward-thinking innovators, venture capital, R&D clusters and opportunities for growth across the whole of the UK. Tech Rocketships will provide the lucky winners with a rocket-powered, fully-tailored direct route to the financiers, incubators, tech-savvy customers, and all the infrastructure needed to help them make that next great leap from ambitious scale-up to unicorn.

Kenan Poleo, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for EECAN (Eastern Europe Central Asian Network) recently said:

Turkish companies responded brilliantly to the Tech Rocketship Awards. The awards offer companies in the vibrant Turkish tech ecosystem a rocket-powered, fully-tailored direct route to the financiers, incubators, tech-savvy customers, and infrastructure needed to help them make that next great leap from ambitious scale-up to unicorn.

Priya Guha, Venture Partner, Merrian Ventures & Non-Executive Director at UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Digital Catapult recently said:

I was thrilled to be part of the judging panel for this year’s Tech Rocketship Awards and to hear from some of the incredible European tech businesses that are looking to the UK to scale-up and go global. Whilst they represented a breadth of sectors from biotech to artificial intelligence to AgriTech, all of them will find the UK a great place to scale. In the UK, we have a wealth of diverse tech talent in researchers, developers and experienced scale-up leaders. We also have an open and welcoming business environment and competitive set up costs, all of which will be invaluable to these companies. The UK is rich in opportunity for tech businesses and I look forward to seeing how the UK will be part of the success stories for these fantastic award winners.

The panel of judges was led by experienced entrepreneurs, dealmakers and representatives of government and industry:

Priya Guha, Venture Partner, Merrian Ventures, Non-Executive Director at UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Digital Catapult

Dr Mike Short CBE, Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for International Trade (DIT)

Jude Ower MBE, Founder & CEO of Playmob, Global Entrepreneur Programme Dealmaker, DIT

Christian Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Capital Kinetics

More information about the next awards will soon be communicated to find the next cohort of top tech businesses. Companies can already sign up for further details.

Full details about the competition, including terms and conditions are on the Tech Rocketship Awards website.

All finalists: