Eurotunnel fined £2.25m for health and safety failings which resulted in serious injuries to an engineering surveyor

The incident involving an engineering surveyor, happened on 5 April 2018 at Eurotunnel’s UK terminal of the Channel Tunnel, in Folkestone. The surveyor stood at the bottom of one of the lighting masts with the Eurotunnel maintenance team that was assisting with their inspection.

As a lighting carriage was being winched to the top of the mast 18m in the air, the wires holding it failed and the 115kg unit fell, striking the surveyor who suffered multiple serious injuries. The outcome could have been worse had the structure’s fall not been broken by objects lying around the site.

CTGL had control of maintenance of the lighting masts, their associated equipment, and the premises in which they were situated. It breached its duty under Section 4 of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 as it failed to take measures to ensure that the plant at the premises, namely the lighting masts, were safe and without risks to health.

Richard Hines, HM Chief Inspector of Railways, said: