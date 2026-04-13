Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Eurotunnel fined £2.25m for health and safety failings which resulted in serious injuries to an engineering surveyor
The Channel Tunnel Group Limited (CTGL also known as Eurotunnel) has been fined £2.25 million after pleading guilty to an offence under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974, which followed an investigation and prosecution by industry regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).
The incident involving an engineering surveyor, happened on 5 April 2018 at Eurotunnel’s UK terminal of the Channel Tunnel, in Folkestone. The surveyor stood at the bottom of one of the lighting masts with the Eurotunnel maintenance team that was assisting with their inspection.
As a lighting carriage was being winched to the top of the mast 18m in the air, the wires holding it failed and the 115kg unit fell, striking the surveyor who suffered multiple serious injuries. The outcome could have been worse had the structure’s fall not been broken by objects lying around the site.
CTGL had control of maintenance of the lighting masts, their associated equipment, and the premises in which they were situated. It breached its duty under Section 4 of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 as it failed to take measures to ensure that the plant at the premises, namely the lighting masts, were safe and without risks to health.
Richard Hines, HM Chief Inspector of Railways, said:
“This catalogue of what were entirely preventable maintenance and planning errors led to a truly horrific incident, and my thoughts are with the injured person and their family for the pain and suffering the incident caused, and continues to cause.
“It is quite simply astonishing to learn that there were occasions where lighting carriages were winched up and down by staff who had not been appropriately trained, without a suitable safe system of work, that there was no effective preventative maintenance of the lighting mast and its equipment , and that there was a lack of an appropriate risk assessment for that specific task.”
“This case serves as another reminder to industry that regular maintenance of equipment and thorough and appropriate risk-assessments in carrying out works is crucial to help prevent a repeat of such an event.”
Notes to editors
- The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) is the independent economic and safety regulator for Britain’s railways and regulates the performance and efficiency of England’s strategic road network.
- The Channel Tunnel Group Ltd has been issued with a fine of £2.25 million, with the costs to be determined by the judge at a later date.
- The Channel Tunnel Group Ltd, in conjunction with its French partner, France Manche SA (trading jointly as Eurotunnel), maintain and operate all of the infrastructure and equipment necessary for the use of the integrated transport system known as the Channel Fixed Link under a concession agreement. Although staff who are based at the UK terminal have contracts of employment with another company, Eurotunnel Services Ltd, such individuals work under the direction and control of CTG.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/eurotunnel-fined-ps225m-health-and-safety-failings-which-resulted-serious-injuries
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Rail productivity continues to recover24/03/2026 10:15:00
£26 billion is spent each year to operate the railway, with just under half of this government funded. Even small percentage changes in productivity can make a big difference in value for passengers, freight users and taxpayers.
ORR authorises new stations at Willenhall and Darlaston in the West Midlands20/03/2026 12:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, has authorised two new stations at Willenhall and Darlaston in the West Midlands, the first two of five new stations to open in the West Midlands.
Safety improvements plateau on England’s Strategic Road Network19/03/2026 15:25:00
ORR's fourth annual assessment of safety performance on the Strategic Road Network assesses National Highways’ performance in 2024.
Progress made improving help points at stations, but more work required, says rail regulator17/03/2026 13:15:00
Upgraded help point units, more frequent inspections, and improvements to connectivity at unstaffed and remote stations are among the changes being delivered following the Office of Rail and Road’s 2024 report, which identified weaknesses in reliability and inconsistent monitoring of service quality across the network.
Progress made improving help points at stations, but more work required, says rail regulator16/03/2026 11:05:00
Upgraded help point units, more frequent inspections, and improvements to connectivity at unstaffed and remote stations are among the changes being delivered following the Office of Rail and Road’s 2024 report, which identified weaknesses in reliability and inconsistent monitoring of service quality across the network.
Regulator secures £500k+ passenger improvement package from Northern Trains after investigation finds accessibility failings04/03/2026 14:15:00
Passengers who rely on assistance when travelling with Northern Trains should see improvements to the service over time, after the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) secured commitments from the operator to ensure staff receive disability awareness training and to provide a £550,000 additional package of measures.
ORR authorises Northumberland Park Station on the Northumberland Line20/02/2026 09:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, has authorised Northumberland Park Station in North Tyneside, the fifth of six stations to open as part of the Northumberland Line project.
ORR response to Transport Select Committee Chair, 7am Avanti service from Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston22/01/2026 15:15:15
ORR yesterday responsded to Transport Select Committee Chair, 7am Avanti service from Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston.