EU's response to terrorism: Council renews terrorist list

The Council recently (03 February 2022) renewed the so-called EU terrorist list, which sets out persons, groups and entities subject to restrictive measures with a view to combatting terrorism. The designation of one person was not maintained.

The 13 persons and 21 groups and entities now on the list are subject to the freezing of their funds and other financial assets in the EU. It is also prohibited for EU operators to make funds and economic resources available to them.

The Council first set up the list as implementation of UNSC Resolution 1373/2001 that followed the terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001. It reviews the list at regular intervals, and at least every six months, on the basis of information on any new facts and developments relating to the designations.

This sanctions regime is separate from the EU regime implementing UN Security Council resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) and targeting Al-Qaida and ISIL/Da'esh. The EU may also apply restrictive measures autonomously to ISIL/Da'esh and Al-Qaida and persons and entities associated or supporting them.

