EU News
|Printable version
EU-UK relations: European Union ensures continued supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, as well as Cyprus, Ireland and Malta
The European Commission welcomes the swift adoption by the Council of the proposals to ensure the continued long-term supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and to address outstanding supply concerns in Cyprus, Ireland and Malta – markets that have been historically supplied through or by Great Britain. Today's adoption follows last week's positive vote in the European Parliament. The proposals were put forward by the Commission last December, following its extensive engagement with citizens, industry and other business representatives in the EU and the UK, in addition to extensive talks with the UK government to find this long-lasting solution.
Welcoming this adoption, Vice-President Šefčovič said:
“During my visit to Northern Ireland last autumn, I promised to do whatever it takes to ensure the continued supply of medicines to Northern Ireland. We now have a lasting solution, which was delivered in record time. I will continue to work closely with the UK government to ensure predictability, legal certainty, and the prosperity of all communities in Northern Ireland.”
Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said:
“The continuous supply of medicines is essential for hundreds of thousands of patients in Northern Ireland - as well as Cyprus*, Ireland and Malta, whose markets are historically dependent on medicines from the UK. We have now fulfilled our commitment to find a solution to ensure that all citizens can continue to get the medicines they need, at all times. I welcome this swift agreement by the European Parliament and Council.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that having strong supply chains and access to medicines at all times, so that health systems operate seamlessly, is of paramount importance.
Next steps for Cyprus, Ireland and Malta:
For Cyprus, Ireland and Malta, the rules endorsed by the European Parliament and the Council provide a temporary derogation so that they can continue to source medicines from the United Kingdom only if needed. The Directive and Regulation apply retroactively from 1 January 2022 and 31 January 2022 respectively. It is expected that within three years, until 31 December 2024, these markets will gradually phase out the temporary derogations and decrease the dependency of their domestic markets on the supply with medicinal products from or through parts of the United Kingdom other than Northern Ireland.
In addition, at the end of this year, the Commission will make proposals to revise the EU's pharmaceutical legislation. These proposals will seek to provide longer-term structural solutions, in particular, to the issue of access to medicines, with special attention to enhancing security of supply and addressing risks of shortages in the smaller markets of the Union.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Mergers: Commission approves Parker's acquisition of Meggitt, subject to conditions12/04/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Meggitt by Parker.
Future of Europe: Conference nears finalisation of policy recommendations12/04/2022 13:25:00
The Conference on the Future of Europe Plenary session on 8-9 April debated concrete proposals.
Fifth package of sanctions in view of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: EU adopts restrictive measures against an additional 217 individuals and 18 entities12/04/2022 12:38:00
The Council decided recently (08 April 2022) to impose restrictive measures on an additional 217 individuals and 18 entities in response to the ongoing unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine and other actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
Aviation safety: 20 Russian airlines added to EU Air Safety List12/04/2022 11:33:00
The Commission has updated the EU Air Safety List, which is the list of airlines that are subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union, because they do not meet international safety standards.
State aid: Commission approves €250 million Portuguese measure under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to further capitalise Banco Português de Fomento12/04/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission approved, under EU State aid rules, a €250 million Portuguese aid measure, made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility ('RRF'), to further capitalise the country's promotional institution Banco Português de Fomento ('BPF').
Ukraine: EU humanitarian operation in the Republic of Moldova enhances assistance for refugees12/04/2022 09:10:00
Since the start of Russia's invasion on 24 February, the refugee influx of civilians fleeing Ukraine to reach neighbouring countries has resulted in skyrocketing humanitarian needs.
Stand Up For Ukraine: 9.1 billion euros pledged in support of internally displaced and refugees11/04/2022 16:33:00
The “Stand Up for Ukraine” global pledging event and campaign has raised 9.1 billion euros for people fleeing the Russian invasion, inside Ukraine and abroad, including €1 billion from the European Commission.
Energy Security: Commission hosts first meeting of EU Energy Purchase Platform to secure supply of gas, LNG and hydrogen11/04/2022 15:25:00
In order to secure the EU's energy supply at affordable prices in the current geopolitical context and to phase out dependency on Russian gas, the European Commission has established with the Member States an EU Platform for the common purchase of gas, LNG and hydrogen.
‘Freeze and Seize Task Force': Almost €30 billion of assets of Russian and Belarussian oligarchs and entities frozen by the EU so far11/04/2022 14:33:00
The ‘Freeze and Seize Task Force' recently met with US and Ukrainian representatives to discuss international cooperation on the enforcement of sanctions.
Ukraine: EU facilitates coordinated steps by telecom operators to help refugees stay connected11/04/2022 13:33:00
At a virtual event recently (08 April 2022), telecom operators based in the EU and in Ukraine have signed a joint statement on their coordinated efforts to secure and stabilise affordable or free roaming and international calls between the EU and Ukraine.