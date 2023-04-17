RUSI
Evaluating the National Cyber Force’s ‘Responsible Cyber Power in Practice’
Six experts react to the National Cyber Force’s new document, which outlines the UK’s approach to cyber operations.
On 4 April, the UK government released a new document on the National Cyber Force (NCF). ‘Responsible Cyber Power in Practice’ sets out for the first time the operating principles and thought process behind UK cyber operations.
Created in 2020 from elements of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) – the UK’s signals intelligence and security agency – the Ministry of Defence and the Secret Intelligence Service, the NCF is ‘responsible for operating in and through cyberspace to counter threats, disrupting and contesting those who would do harm to the UK and its allies, to keep the country safe and to protect and promote the UK’s interests at home and abroad’.
The document is a significant step forward in advancing transparency and engagement on national approaches to cyber operations. ‘Responsible Cyber Power in Practice’ outlines the principles that guide the UK’s approach to ‘responsible’ cyber operations, the NCF’s emphasis on shaping adversaries’ behaviour through ‘cognitive effects’, and the legal and ethical frameworks that guide its activities.
Original article link: https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/evaluating-national-cyber-forces-responsible-cyber-power-practice
