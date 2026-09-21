Cabinet Office
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Evaluation Accelerator Fund (Phase 5): Project summaries
This page details the projects that were awarded funding as part of Phase 5 of the Evaluation Accelerator Fund (EAF).
Background
In May 2026, the Evaluation Task Force (ETF) announced Phase 5 of its Evaluation Accelerator Fund (EAF). The EAF is a competitive grant fund and supports research and evaluation projects that:
- create actionable evidence in government priority areas that informs public spending or policy decisions;
- tackle evidence gaps in government priority areas; or
- provide robust evidence of financial or efficiency savings from new policies, interventions, or innovative approaches to service delivery
Phase 5 of EAF had an overall value of £6.5 million for 2026/27 financial year. Its areas of priority focus were:
- Projects designed to improve the evidence base around Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).
- Projects related to artificial intelligence, local government and other government priorities.
In total, £4.7 million were awarded to 40 projects via a competition, this total includes a contribution of £1.1 million from UKRI to support projects related to VAWG and £590,000 from DWP for projects related to employment. £1.4 million were awarded directly to What Works Centres and a further £376,000 were awarded to Mayoral Strategic Authorities.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/evaluation-accelerator-fund-phase-5-project-summaries
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