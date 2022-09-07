NHS Wales
|Printable version
Evaluation finds Hospital-Based Intervention Effective in Supporting Patients with Violence-Related Injuries
An evaluation of a hospital-based service unique to Wales has found it to be effective in providing increased support for vulnerable patients attending hospital with violence related injuries.
Read the Evaluation : Violence Prevention Unit Evaluation Report
Violence costs the NHS in Wales an estimated £205 million a year, and with it can bring untold costs to the individuals, families and communities who experience it. When it was established in 2019, the Violence Prevention Unit commissioned a new nurse-led intervention at the University Hospital of Wales, with the understanding that Emergency Departments have a unique opportunity to intervene early, and prevent victims of violence from being hurt again.
The evaluation of the Violence Prevention Team explores the development and implementation of the service within the Emergency Department, and the nature and level of support provided to patients with violence-related injury. The evaluation included interviews with clinical staff and other professionals, for example, police, as well as analysis of service data.
The evaluation found the Violence Prevention Team has increased support for vulnerable patients attending hospital with violence related injuries. The team has also improved the knowledge and awareness of violence amongst other professionals working in the Emergency Department, resulting in increased confidence of staff when responding to patients.
Jon Drake, Director, Wales Violence Prevention Unit, said:
“The Violence Prevention Team at University Hospital of Wales is instrumental in our mission to prevent violence in Wales through a public health approach.
”The help the hospital team and the community support worker give patients who experience violence is second to none, and can support vulnerable children and young people to live their lives free from violence.
“The findings from this evaluation are instrumental as we upscale this intervention to help more people in Wales. Already, with funding from the Youth Endowment Fund, we have supported Morriston Hospital in Swansea to implement a Violence Prevention Team.”
Alun Michael, Police & Crime Commissioner for South Wales said:
“In Wales, for over 25 years, our approach to preventing violence has been centred on understanding why violence happens, how people became victims and how co-operation between professions and between agencies can prevent future incidents. Listening to victims is fundamental to success, complemented by clarity of purpose, a shared ambition and a real focus on cooperation. The Violence Prevention Team based at the University Hospital of Wales shows our commitment to innovation and partnership working being renewed by preventing violence in Wales through a public health approach.
“The Violence Prevention Team has directly engaged with vulnerable victims of violence within a healthcare setting, providing vital support and a pathway that leads them away from being victims of violence, enables them to make positive choices for the future and can prevent others going through the same experience.
“The Evaluation Report clearly spells out the benefit of this approach and supports the rollout of similar services across South Wales and beyond. This needs to be a normal part of tackling violence across our communities because it is integral to helping make all our communities safe, confident and resilient. I look forward to this approach becoming embedded in hospitals across Wales.”
Although other hospital-based interventions have been introduced throughout the UK, this service in Wales is unique as it is the first nurse-led service to provide support to children and young people involved in violence. The Violence Prevention Team model will now also be part of a formal evaluation by the Violence Research Group, Cardiff University, and other academic partners, and funded by the National Institute for Health Research, Public Health Research Board, and the Youth Endowment Fund. This evaluation will assess the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of Violence Prevention Teams and I look forward to sharing more detail on this when the evaluation begins in autumn.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/evaluation-finds-hospital-based-intervention-effective-in-supporting-patients-with-violence-related-injuries/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Talking Improvement, a brand new podcast from Improvement Cymru07/09/2022 10:20:00
Improvement Cymru are delighted to launch a brand new podcast series, Talking Improvement, a safe space to talk all things improvement. The series will cover everything from tools, techniques, methodologies and frameworks to personal accounts of improvement projects including their successes and challenges.
Understanding Social Prescribing synergies key to improving health and wellbeing for all05/09/2022 16:15:00
A new report published by the Primary Care Division, Public Health Wales, highlights the distinctions and synergies between, physical and mental health services, wellbeing activities and community assets; and social prescribing.
Warning to public that 'prescription' sedatives sold online carry serious health risks31/08/2022 13:05:00
The WEDINOS Annual Report for 2020-21, published by Public Health Wales, has identified that substitutions in the illicit sales of the sedative Diazepam remains alarmingly high, with 57.3 percent of samples submitted not containing any diazepam at all.
Cancer survival statistics updated for Wales16/08/2022 14:05:00
The latest Cancer Survival in Wales statistics published today by the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) at Public Health Wales covering the period 2002-2019 shows a mixed picture.
Health on the high street - Public Health Wales opens first high street screening centre.16/08/2022 09:05:00
Public Health Wales’ has opened its doors to the first screening centre of its kind on a high street in Wales.
Public Health Wales urges people to take care in the very hot weather11/08/2022 11:15:00
Experts at Public Health Wales are warning people to take extra care in the very hot weather that is forecast over the next few days. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-thirties by Saturday in some parts of Wales.
Levels of happiness increasing now pandemic recovery underway10/08/2022 11:15:00
A public engagement survey by Public Health Wales has revealed that while people’s mental health, happiness and anxiety were hit hardest during winter 20/21, 70 per cent of those surveyed reported feeling happy by March 2022.
Community testing and treatment key to global hep c elimination efforts05/08/2022 14:15:00
Testing and treating patients for hepatitis c when they receive methadone treatment could be the key to meeting the global target of eliminating the disease by 2030, shows research from Public Health Wales and the University of Dundee.
NHS Wales Safeguarding Network ensures vulnerable people safeguarded during challenging period04/08/2022 16:15:00
The NHS Wales Safeguarding Network is a strategic group within NHS Wales made up of members from NHS Wales health boards and trusts, Welsh Government, the National Safeguarding Team and other key stakeholders.