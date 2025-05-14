Evaluation of equipping police with naloxone counter-opioid antidote

A Home Office-commissioned evaluation has been published of equipping police officers in England and Wales with naloxone which can save lives when administered as an antidote to an opioid overdose. Currently, officers in 32 forces can volunteer to carry naloxone with seven more forces due imminently to roll out or pilot the strategy.

Alongside, a report has been published based on a review of local Combating Drugs Partnerships’ (CDPs) synthetic opiod preparedness plans to help ensure CDPs are prepared for the evolving threat of these potent and dangerous drugs.

Joint APCC Addictions and Substance Misuse leads, PCCs David Sidwick and Joy Allen, recently said:

“We welcome the Home Office’s report evaluating the carrying of naloxone by police officers, and the synthetic opioid local preparedness guidance. “The increasing use of synthetic opioids is a deeply concerning trend and the potential impact of Nitazenes means we support the expanded carriage of naloxone by officers, to save lives. “In the last year, the use of naloxone by police officers in England and Wales has doubled, but more needs to be done to increase these numbers so that all areas with high rates of opiate and crack usage have officers equipped to administer this effective antidote in an emergency. “As leaders of our local Combating Drugs Partnerships, Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors are working with local partners to ensure police are equipped and trained to help reduce deaths from these dangerous illegal drugs.”

