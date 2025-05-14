Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Evaluation of equipping police with naloxone counter-opioid antidote
A Home Office-commissioned evaluation has been published of equipping police officers in England and Wales with naloxone which can save lives when administered as an antidote to an opioid overdose. Currently, officers in 32 forces can volunteer to carry naloxone with seven more forces due imminently to roll out or pilot the strategy.
Alongside, a report has been published based on a review of local Combating Drugs Partnerships’ (CDPs) synthetic opiod preparedness plans to help ensure CDPs are prepared for the evolving threat of these potent and dangerous drugs.
Joint APCC Addictions and Substance Misuse leads, PCCs David Sidwick and Joy Allen, recently said:
“We welcome the Home Office’s report evaluating the carrying of naloxone by police officers, and the synthetic opioid local preparedness guidance.
“The increasing use of synthetic opioids is a deeply concerning trend and the potential impact of Nitazenes means we support the expanded carriage of naloxone by officers, to save lives.
“In the last year, the use of naloxone by police officers in England and Wales has doubled, but more needs to be done to increase these numbers so that all areas with high rates of opiate and crack usage have officers equipped to administer this effective antidote in an emergency.
“As leaders of our local Combating Drugs Partnerships, Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors are working with local partners to ensure police are equipped and trained to help reduce deaths from these dangerous illegal drugs.”
Notes
- Joy Allen is joint APCC lead on Addictions and Substance Misuse, and PCC for Durham
- David Sidwick is joint APCC lead on Addictions and Substance Misuse, and PCC for Dorset
- Since June 2019, there have been 1,232 administrations of naloxone by police officers in the UK. In the year ending December 2024, there was a 13% increase in administrations (437 to 495).
- More information can be found via the gov.uk website
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/evaluation-of-equipping-police-with-counter-opioid-antidote-naloxone/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Supporting Mental Health Awareness Week 202513/05/2025 10:20:00
Mental Health Awareness Week 2025 runs from 12 to 18 May. It is held each year by the Mental Health Foundation to raise awareness of mental health and promote mental wellbeing for all.
Police and retailer collaboration brings down organised crime groups09/05/2025 11:10:00
A national policing intelligence unit set up in partnership with retailers to tackle organised retail crime has been operational one year (1 May) and continues to reap results, identifying and bringing to justice crime groups responsible for £8m financial impact of offending
New measures to sanction offenders who refuse to attend sentencing hearings09/05/2025 10:10:00
Joint APCC Leads for Victims, Lisa Townsend and Clare Moody, responded to the publication of the Victims and Courts Bil
HMICFRS review of police handling of intelligence during 2024 disorder09/05/2025 09:10:00
HMICFRS has published the second part of its review of the police response to the public disorder during summer 2024, looking at police use of intelligence, the impact of online content and social media, and the effectiveness of subsequent crime investigations.
APCC response to new police vetting reforms24/04/2025 13:20:00
APCC has responded to new police vetting reforms.
APCC response to the Home Affairs Committee report on the violent disorder of Summer 202414/04/2025 13:20:00
APCC response to the Home Affairs Committee report on the violent disorder of Summer 2024.
APCC statement on new neighbourhood policing measures11/04/2025 10:20:00
The Prime Minister has unveiled new plans as part of the rollout of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee.
APCC launches updated Guidance on Preventing Deaths in Custody09/04/2025 14:15:00
The APCC has today published updated Guidance on Preventing Custody.
APCC supports Operation Spotlight initiative to reduce criminal activity and deaths on UK roads02/04/2025 14:25:00
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) is lending its support to Operation Spotlight, a nationally coordinated road safety campaign led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). Running from 1st to 28th April, this initiative brings together police forces to protect communities by disrupting criminal activity on the UK road network and reducing the number of people who are killed and seriously injured.