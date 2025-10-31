HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Evaluation of PEEL inspections
The PEEL inspection programme is an assessment of the effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy of all 43 police forces in England and Wales.
For the 2021/22 inspection cycle, we made significant changes to the approach for PEEL inspections.
In this report, we assess the effectiveness of those changes, and show how PEEL inspections have contributed to improvements in policing.
Get the report : Evaluation of PEEL inspections
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/evaluation-of-peel-inspections-2025/
